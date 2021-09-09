WASHINGTON, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, the United Specialists for Patient Access (USPA) is highlighting the overwhelming opposition to the CMS proposal to move forward with the clinical labor policy. The concerns over the clinical labor policy are consistent with the bipartisan Rush-Bilirakis letter circulating in the House. The letter currently has over 50 signatures from Democrats and Republicans across the political spectrum.
The letter, addressed to Deputy Administrator and Director of the Center for Medicare Meena Seshamani, M.D., Ph.D., states, "the incorporation of new clinical labor data actually results in massive cuts of more than 15 to 20 percent to critical services in the PFS."
The letter to Dr. Seshamani continues, "The proposed rule includes troubling cuts of more than 20 percent to specialties under the PFS as a direct result of the so-called "budget neutrality" policy, the same policy which drove drastic cuts in the 2021 PFS Final Rule. Successive, cumulative cuts to specialists under the PFS are resulting in reimbursement ever more out of touch with actual resource needs as well as increased healthcare consolidation and healthcare costs, greater health inequities, and a healthcare system unable to meet the challenges of an ongoing pandemic."
List of organizations opposing Implementation of the CMS Clinical Labor Policy:
Alliance for Physical Therapy Quality and Innovation (APTQI)
Association of Black Cardiologists (ABC)
The Alliance of Wound Care Stakeholders
The American College of Cardiology (ACC)
The American College of Radiology (ACR)
American College of Radiation Oncology (ACRO)
The American College of Surgeons (ACS)
The American Rhinologic Society (ARS)
American Society of Diagnostic and Interventional Nephrology (ASDIN)
The American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO)
The American Urological Association (AUA)
The American Vein and Lymphatic Society (AVLS)
The American Venous Forum (AVF)
CardioVascular Coalition (CVC)
Dialysis Vascular Access Coalition (DVAC)
The Fibroid Coalition
Outpatient Endovascular and Interventional Society (OEIS)
Preventive Cardiovascular Nurses Association (PCNA)
Society for Vascular Medicine (SVM)
United Specialists for Patient Access (USPA)
The Renal Physicians Association (RPA)
The Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions (SCAI)
The Society of Interventional Radiology (SIR)
The Society for Vascular Surgery (SVS)
