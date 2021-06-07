WASHINGTON, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WHAT:
Joint testimony of the Independent Budget Veterans Service Organizations (IBVSOs)—DAV (Disabled American Veterans), Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA), and Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW)—regarding the Administration's budget for the Department of Veterans Affairs for Fiscal Years 2022 and 2023.
Shane Liermann, Deputy National Legislative Director, DAV
Roscoe Butler, Associate Legislative Director, PVA
Patrick Murray, National Legislative Director, VFW
Tues., June 8, 2021
10:00 EST
House Committee on Veterans' Affairs
https://veterans.house.gov/events/hearings/us-department-of-veterans-affairs-budget-request-for-fiscal-year-2022
In February, the IBVSOs released The Independent Budget: Budget Recommendations for Fiscal Years 2022 and 2023 for the Department of Veterans Affairs. The IB recommendations reflected a cautious approach based on historical trends, but recognizing that the past year has been one of the most challenging ever for VA and veterans as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted VA's operations across the country and significantly impacted veterans' ability to access health care, benefits and transition services. As a result of this unprecedented national public health emergency, there still remains great uncertainty about many of the typical assumptions underlying VA's budget projections, including enrollment, utilization, reliance, inflation, and unemployment.
Overall, the Administration's budget request for FY 2022—combined with appropriated funding from the American Rescue Plan, available funding from the Recurring Expenses Transformational Fund, and proposed funding from the American Jobs Plan—would fully fund veterans' programs, benefits and services for the first time in a generation.
Furthermore, VA continues to implement three major transformations that are critical to the future of the veterans' health care system and care for our nation's ill and injured veterans: 1) increasing VA staffing levels and building internal capacity as required by the VA MISSION Act of 2018; 2) the upcoming Asset and Infrastructure Review; and 3) the Electronic Health Record Modernization. Each of these systemic changes has significant budgetary consequences for the Veterans Health Administration in both the near and long term, and each has been and will continue to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic consequences, adding further uncertainty.
The IBVSOs commend the Administration for this historic VA budget request and call on Congress to provide VA all the funding needed to ensure that every enrolled veteran receives timely, high quality health care; that every veteran receives all of the benefits they have earned without delays; and that every transitioning service member has the support to live a high-quality and meaningful life.
