NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The coatings market for the medical devices industry in the commodity chemicals industry is poised to grow by USD 47.83 billion during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the coatings market for the medical devices industry will progress at a CAGR of 7.50%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Factors such as growing demand for cardiovascular and orthopedic implants, increasing hospital-associated infections, and the growing medical device industry will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as stringent government regulations is may threaten the growth of the market.
Coatings Market for Medical Devices Industry 2021-2025: Segmentation
Coatings Market for Medical Devices Industry is segmented as below:
- Type
- Antimicrobial Coating
- Drug-eluting Coating
- Hydrophilic Coating
- Others
- Application
- General Surgery
- Cardiovascular
- Orthopedics
- Dentistry
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
Coatings Market for Medical Devices Industry 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
The coatings market for the medical devices industry is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Some of the major vendors of the coatings market for medical devices industry in commodity chemicals industry include Biocoat Inc., Endura Coatings, Freudenberg FST GmbH, Harland Medical Systems Inc., Hydromer Inc., Katahdin Industries, Koninklijke DSM NV, Materion Corp., Merit Medical Systems Inc., and Surmodics Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the coatings market for medical devices industry are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Coatings Market for Medical Devices Industry size
- Coatings Market for Medical Devices Industry trends
- Coatings Market for Medical Devices Industry industry analysis
Coatings Market for Medical Devices Industry 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist coatings market for medical devices industry growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the coatings market for medical devices industry size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the coatings market for the medical devices industry
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the coatings market for medical devices industry vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- General surgery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cardiovascular - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Orthopedics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Dentistry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Antimicrobial coating - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Drug-eluting coating - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Hydrophilic coating - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Biocoat Inc.
- Endura Coatings
- Freudenberg FST GmbH
- Harland Medical Systems Inc.
- Hydromer Inc.
- Katahdin Industries
- Koninklijke DSM NV
- Materion Corp.
- Merit Medical Systems Inc.
- Surmodics Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
