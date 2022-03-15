PRINCETON, N.J., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software, a leading contract management software provider, is recognized in "The Top 10 Pharma & Life Sciences Tech Vendors to Watch Out for in 2022" report by MYTECHMAG for its leading-edge contract lifecycle management software platform – CobbleStone Contract Insight®.
MYTECHMAG is a prolific digital outlet that offers some of the most comprehensive coverage of technology developments across the globe, which can help tech professionals make informed decisions regarding making the best use of data, technological advancements, and marketing strategies. Such a significant recognition by the MYTECHMAG community serves as a testament to CobbleStone's acclaimed development of advanced contract lifecycle management tools for pharma and life sciences organizations – as well as a myriad of other industries.
CobbleStone Contract Insight's future-minded contract management tools for pharma and life sciences contract management include:
> comprehensive contract lifecycle management for legal agreements, confidentiality agreements, MSA, SOW, research collaboration contracts, clinical trial contracts, consulting agreements, real estate contract management transactions, IT agreements, and more.
> contract lifecycle management throughout highly-regulated pharmaceutical programs with a time-efficient, accurate, and revenue-saving process from the discovery/pre-clinical phase through FDA approval.
> easily tracking and reporting for the Sunshine Act and HIPAA compliance.
> And More!
"We are honored to be listed among the ten pharma and life sciences tech vendors to watch out for in 2022 by MYTECHMAG for the success of CobbleStone Contract Insight CLM software," says Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone Software.
"Organizations within the pharma and life sciences industry can leverage CobbleStone Contract Insight for accelerated contracting, industry-specific compliance management, streamlined searching and reporting, and so much more."
About CobbleStone Software:
CobbleStone Software is a visionary leader in enterprise contract lifecycle management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing software solutions that users around the globe have trusted for over twenty years. CobbleStone's contract management solutions provide contract and vendor tracking, configurable email alerts, calendar notifications, contract workflow management, robust security options, authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, revenue/cost management, robust text indexing and searching, vendor/client ratings, document version control, custom reports, electronic signatures, smart contracts with artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more. Moreover, CobbleStone as a CLM software provider is SOC 1 and SOC 2 compliant for optimized security.
