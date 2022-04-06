Web development leader CodigoDelSur gives back by donating to causes that makes a difference in the lives of others.
MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CodigoDelSur's commitment to corporate social responsibility has been highlighted time and time again in partnerships with nonprofits that focus on improving the lives of those less fortunate. Now, the renowned web development agency is reinforcing that commitment with a variety of partnerships and charity efforts.
CodigoDelSur is particularly excited about their ongoing partnership with Teletón, an organization that focuses on rehabilitating children and teenagers with neurological and musculoskeletal disabilities. Teletón started 15 years ago in Uruguay, where they assist families by supporting the physical rehabilitation of patients affected by these illnesses. They are also public advocates for awareness and education around these disabilities, endeavoring across all channels to make patients' lives more accessible and fulfilling.
Each year, Teletón holds an annual fundraiser to support their costs. To help Teletón meet and surpass their fundraising goals, CodigoDelSur is bolstering Teletón's efforts with their own internal fundraiser, which brought in 14,200 dollars from CodigoDelSur for the foundation this year. CodigoDelSur's fundraiser encourages each team member to donate by promising that every donation will be matched by the company, doubling the team's impact.
"We're proud supporters of Teletón's mission, and we look forward to continuing to increase our team's contribution in the coming years," said Nicolas Amarelle, CEO of CodigoDelSur.
CodigoDelsur works with a number of organizations as part of their corporate social responsibility platform. Seeking to add value to the community, they also invest in paid internships for high school students who look to someday start a career in technology.
So far, their initiative to contribute to Teletón has been ongoing for five years, but this is only the beginning. CodigoDelsur continues to pledge support to Teletón and other nonprofit organizations in the hopes of using their business to change the world, one donation at a time.
About CodigoDelSur
Founded in 2007, CodigoDelSur is a full-service web development, quality assurance, and UX/UI design company based in Montevideo, Uruguay, offering comprehensive and innovative solutions to various clients across the globe. CodigoDelSur is a trustworthy partner for custom software development and the first choice for many clients. For more information, please visit http://www.codigodelsur.com
