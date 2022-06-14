Company also sponsors concurrent customer-led session, "Extracting Dental Resource Consumption from Your Medical Budget"
ATLANTA, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Codoxo, a trusted provider of healthcare artificial intelligence solutions for healthcare payers and agencies, will be discussing advancements in healthcare artificial intelligence and featuring its Forensic AI Platform and Healthcare Integrity Suite as an Affiliate sponsor at the AHIP Conference, June 21-23 at the Wynn Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. In addition to exhibiting at booth #618, Codoxo will sponsor a concurrent session, "Extracting Dental Resource Consumption from Your Medical Budget," on June 22 from 3:40 to 4:25 p.m.
Codoxo will host its June 22 concurrent, customer-led session with Rae McIntee, DDS, MD, MBA, FACS, CPE and Medical Director of Payment Integrity and SIU at Blue Cross Blue Shield Minnesota. Ms. McIntee will share insights into how integrated data sets paired with advanced AI not only help detect outlier and/or fraudulent dental billing behavior, but also equip well-trained clinical staff to deep clean billing practices and protect their medical resources.
"It is so exciting to be back in-person for this year's AHIP conference and to share all of the advancements AI has made in the healthcare payer and agency space since the last live event," stated Musheer Ahmed, Codoxo's Chief Executive Officer. "Progress in healthcare AI is moving at lightning speed and its ability to tackle emerging healthcare schemes in addition to impacting a variety of other areas in cost containment is just really in its infancy. We will be discussing with attendees how they can leverage some of the most innovative and emerging AI solutions to drive down costs in a strategic and unified way."
Attendees will also learn how Codoxo's all-in-one Forensic AI Platform and Healthcare Integrity Suite delivers the most effective and accurate AI for a unified view across the payment spectrum. Representatives from Codoxo will discuss payment integrity; fraud, waste, and abuse; audit case management and workflow and more. Booth (#618) visitors can enter to win a $500 AIRBNB experience gift card.
About Codoxo
Codoxo's mission is to make healthcare more affordable and effective for everyone and serves as the premier provider of artificial intelligence-driven solutions and services that help healthcare companies and agencies proactively detect and reduce risks from fraud, waste, and abuse. The Codoxo Healthcare Integrity Suite helps clients manage costs across network management, clinical care, provider coding and billing, payment integrity, and special investigation units. Our software-as-a-service applications are built on our proven Forensic AI Platform, which uses patented AI-based technology to identify problems and suspicious behavior far faster and earlier than traditional techniques. Our solutions are HIPAA- compliant and operate in a HITRUST-certified environment. For additional information, visit http://www.codoxo.com.
