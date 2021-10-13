NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The coenzyme Q10 market is expected to grow by USD 242.36 million from 2021 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.13%, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market.
The coenzyme Q10 market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The growing disposable income, increase in older adult population, and rising focus on healthy dietary habits will offer immense growth opportunities. However, adverse effects of coenzyme Q10, low adoption in developing countries, and the threat from counterfeit products will challenge the growth of market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Coenzyme Q10 Market 2021-2025 : Segmentation
- Application
- Dietary Supplements
- Pharmaceuticals
- Cosmetics
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
Coenzyme Q10 Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our coenzyme q10 market report covers the following areas:
Coenzyme Q10 Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
Technavio provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the coenzyme Q10 market. Kaneka Corp., Kikkoman Corp., Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., Koninklijke DSM NV, Lesaffre and Cie, Nisshin Seifun Group Inc., Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Pharma Nord Inc., PharmaEssentia Corp., and Zhejiang Medicine Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the coenzyme Q10 market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Coenzyme Q10 Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist coenzyme Q10 market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the coenzyme Q10 market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the coenzyme Q10 market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of coenzyme Q10 market vendors
Coenzyme Q10 Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.13%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 242.36 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.59
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
Performing market contribution
North America at 34%
Key consumer countries
US, UK, Germany, Japan, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Kaneka Corp., Kikkoman Corp., Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., Koninklijke DSM NV, Lesaffre and Cie, Nisshin Seifun Group Inc., Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Pharma Nord Inc., PharmaEssentia Corp., and Zhejiang Medicine Co. Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
