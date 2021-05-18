WESTBOROUGH, Mass., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Coghlin Companies and its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Columbia Tech and Cogmedix, have experienced significant growth over the past several years, adding new facilities, hiring additional talent and welcoming several new innovation clients. As a fourth-generation, family-owned business, Coghlin Companies prides itself on creating a deeply collaborative environment and providing an exceptional experience for both customers and Caring Associates.
Coghlin's employee-driven philosophy is instilled throughout the company culture. Various programs and initiatives have been purposefully put in place to facilitate open, transparent communication and create a "work hard, play hard" environment. As the company continues to grow, the passion and priority to spread its family values throughout the organization never wavers, and is critical to its success.
"Our most valuable asset is our people. We do everything we can to share our appreciation for the passion and dedication they bring every day," explained Coghlin Companies President and CEO, Chris Coghlin. "By focusing on the associate experience and combining a multitude of technical talents and unique abilities in an efficient, yet natural way, the probability of an exceptional customer experience is high and drives referability and growth."
Coghlin Companies has added several new clients this year in the robotics, automation, medical, life sciences, clean energy, and security industries. The company looks to continue this growth trajectory through additional hiring initiatives in 2021 and beyond. Caring Associates enjoy competitive pay and benefits packages, a positive and collaborative working environment, and opportunities for career growth. Learn more about joining the Coghlin Companies team of Caring Associates!
About Coghlin Companies
Coghlin Companies, Inc. is a privately held Time to Market Services™ company providing world class engineering and manufacturing services to a diversified innovation client base through its wholly owned subsidiaries Columbia Tech and Cogmedix. Columbia Tech provides product development, manufacturing, global fulfillment, and aftermarket services through its Time to Market at WARP SPEED™ mission. Cogmedix is an FDA-registered, ISO 13485 certified design, manufacturing and services provider to medical device innovators focusing on electromechanical, laser-based, and electro-optical systems through its Medical Technology Brought to Life™ mission. Learn more about Coghlin Companies at http://www.CoghlinCompanies.com.
