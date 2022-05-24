Corridor 9/495 Regional Chamber of Commerce recognizes Coghlin Companies for their contributions to the community and their role as an essential manufacturer in the fight against COVID-19.
MARLBOROUGH, Mass., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Coghlin Companies has been selected for the 2022 Large Business of the Year by the Corridor 9/495 Regional Chamber of Commerce. This prestigious award recognizes a member company with fifty or more employees that sets a high standard of excellence in leadership with their business practices, contributions to their community, and their role as an essential manufacturer in the fight against COVID-19.
When presenting the award, Chamber President Karen Chapman said, "Giving back to their communities has been part of Coghlin Companies' DNA for more than 130 years. Their generosity includes running an extensive United Way campaign for many years and sponsoring a variety of charity drives. They are also a proud supporter of DetecTogether, an organization teaching people how to detect cancer early, co-founded by Jim Coghlin Senior."
"We are thrilled to be recognized by the Corridor 9/495 Regional Chamber of Commerce as the Large Business of the Year," said Coghlin Companies President and CEO, Chris Coghlin. "This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our Caring Associates who have gone above and beyond to serve our customers and our community."
The award ceremony was held at the Chamber's Annual Meeting on May 19, 2022, at the Doubletree Hotel in Westborough. The Chamber also presented awards to members for Small Business of the Year, Chamber Champion, BFF Leadership Award, Young Professional of the Year, and Community Service Leader of the Year.
The event was closed out by keynote speaker, Liz Brunner, former news anchor and best-selling author, who spoke about her new book, "Dare to Own You" and her journey to becoming an entrepreneur.
About Coghlin Companies
Coghlin Companies and its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Columbia Tech and Cogmedix, are a fourth generation, privately held time to market services company providing world-class product development, manufacturing, global fulfillment and aftermarket services to a diversified group of capital equipment innovators in the medical, life sciences, energy, homeland security, robotics and automation, communications, semiconductor, LED, water treatment, and food and beverage industries.
For more information, visit http://www.coghlincompanies.com.
