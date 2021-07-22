FALLS CHURCH, Va., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cognosante today announced its Services and Development functions have been appraised at Level 3 of the CMMI Institute's Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI)®. The appraisal was performed by Two Harbors.
As required by the Institute, Cognosante's Service Delivery and Development maturity is assessed every three years to maintain Maturity Level 3 appraisal ratings. The 2021 appraisal marks the eighth year the company's Service Delivery appraised at Level 3, and sixth year for Development processes. Cognosante's commitment to its customers is underscored by this demonstration of dedication to continuous improvement and delivering high quality service that makes a difference.
CMMI is a capability improvement framework that provides organizations with the essential elements of effective processes that ultimately improve their performance.
An appraisal at maturity level 3 indicates the organization is performing at a "defined" level. At this level, processes are well characterized and understood, and are described in standards, procedures, tools, and methods. The organization's set of standard processes, which is the basis for maturity level 3, is established and improved over time.
The CMMI® for Services appraisal assessed Cognosante's Service Delivery standards, processes, and policies, to include robust business continuity and incident response planning. Achieving Maturity Level 3 for Services confirms Cognosante's standards, processes, and policies are mature, proactively managed, and continuously reviewed for process improvement opportunities. The work and processes have now received the highest form of third-party validation.
The CMMI® for Development appraisal assessed Cognosante's solution development, product and systems integration, and use of the Solution Development Life Cycle Framework for Agile software development programs. Achieving Maturity Level 3 for Development confirms Cognosante's processes are well characterized and understood, and are described in standards, procedures, tools, and methods.
This appraisal applies to Cognosante and its wholly owned subsidiaries, including J. Lodge and Black Turtle Services. EIS, acquired by Cognosante in 2020, was appraised separately at Maturity Level 3. "Continuous improvement of processes and systems is critical to achieving the mission we share with our customers – supporting the health, safety and well-being of Americans," says Michele Kang, Cognosante's Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "By maintaining our CMMI Maturity 3 appraisal rating for another three years, we are ensuring the strong, documented foundation for the high-performing, innovative solutions our customers have come to rely on."
Cognosante is committed to delivering the highest quality products and services for our customers. We have earned industry-leading and globally recognized certifications that demonstrate our repeatable, documented, and successful systems and processes. Learn more here.
About CMMI Institute
CMMI Institute (CMMIInstitute.com) is the global leader in the advancement of best practices in people, process, and technology. CMMI Institute's promise is to inspire cultures of continuous improvement that elevate performance and create sustainable competitive advantage.
CMMI Institute offers market-driven solutions that provide insights for baselining and optimizing key organizational capabilities, cybermaturity, and data assets to elevate business performance. For over 25 years, thousands of high-performing organizations in a variety of industries, including aerospace, finance, healthcare, information technology, software, defense, transportation, and telecommunications, have achieved sustainable business success through adopting the CMMI and proved they are capable business partners and suppliers. To learn more about how CMMI can help your organization elevate performance CMMIinstitute.com.
About Cognosante
Cognosante is a mission-driven technology company that delivers innovative and transformative solutions to Federal, state, and local governments. We are dedicated to supporting the health, safety, and well-being of Americans who serve the nation and those who need it most. The company has more than a decade of experience working with states and the Federal government to improve access to care and address the social determinants of health by developing, managing, and executing large multi-faceted technology and BPO solutions. Its expertise includes Medicaid, Medicare, military and Veterans' health, the health insurance marketplace, data standards and analytics, cybersecurity, biometrics, and modular systems development and integration.
