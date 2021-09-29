FALLS CHURCH, Va., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cognosante is excited to announce its support as a founding member of Collabrity Health, a new membership-based consortium of Federal, state, and regional Health Information Exchanges (HIEs) and strategic integration partners.
Collabrity Health delivers HIE as a managed service to accelerate and optimize service delivery. Health Information Exchanges currently expend significant effort building the core infrastructure required to create seamless, reliable data interoperability services. By sharing interoperability resources, infrastructure, security, and privacy controls, non-profit or government-funded HIEs can achieve economies of scale in HIE development and delivery.
"Collaboration is always at the core of success. This new shared resource model helps HIEs bring their solutions to market faster, ultimately improving the efficiency and quality of healthcare delivery," says Erick Peters, Chief Technology Officer at Cognosante. "We are proud to provide transformational thinking to healthcare's most demanding challenges via this new partnership. Together with our partner members HealtHIE Nevada and Rosetta Health, Collabrity Health empowers HIEs nationwide to maximize their valuable role in improving healthcare while ensuring their fiscal and business sustainability."
Participating Collabrity Health HIEs benefit from reduced infrastructure and services cost, accelerated activation and onboarding of new HIE members, increased revenue opportunities through shared service offerings, and reduced time to market for enhancements to HIE functionality.
"Cognosante is a leader in data interoperability solutions for government and promoting HIE adoption through partnerships with health information exchanges. Their expertise in efficiently exchanging clinical and claims data across disparate systems is key to modernizing healthcare and improving outcomes for members. Through Cognosante's support of Collabrity Health, we offer economies of scale for common infrastructure requirements and help HIEs improve and expand the services they provide to their customers," added Michael Gagnon, Acting CEO at Collabrity Health.
About Cognosante
Cognosante provides technology solutions and business process outsourcing to Federal, state, and local government health agencies as well as social services and defense agencies. The company helps government improve access to care and address the social determinants of health by developing, managing, and executing large multi-faceted technology solutions. Its beginnings are rooted in health data interoperability and its expertise includes Medicaid, Medicare, military and Veterans' health, the health insurance marketplace, data science and analytics, cybersecurity, biometrics, and modular system development and integration.
About Collabrity Health
Collabrity Health is a membership-based consortium of Health Information Exchanges and strategic research, development, and integration partners delivering scalability and flexibility to member HIEs through technology solutions and infrastructure support.
