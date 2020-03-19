STAMFORD, Conn., March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen Veterans Network (CVN) has moved quickly this week to ensure that its clients will continue to receive vital mental health care services online in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Each of the 15 Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinics is enabled to offer care virtually, via CVN Telehealth. CVN is now operating as a virtual mental health system, clinics without walls, for veterans and military families in the states we serve.
"Our network of clinics and partners know it is important to do our best to ensure our clients continue to receive consistent mental health care, especially when everything around them is changing," said CVN President & CEO Dr. Anthony Hassan. "For the safety of our clients, partners, and staff, all Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinics are offering therapy and case management services online."
Telehealth, face-to-face video therapy, has been a growing trend for CVN for some time. Currently 17% of active clients have received at least one session of care via CVN Telehealth. Total telehealth sessions at the Cohen Clinics increased 400% from January 2019 to date.
In addition to providing vital mental health services, each Cohen Clinic has become a pillar in its community in part due to a wide variety of workshops, seminars, partner gatherings, and other events held in the community rooms in each location. In a step toward continuing to fill that gap during the pandemic, the network will launch a "virtual community room" on its web site. CVN Presents will debut in April and feature topics ranging from Self-Care During Crisis and Mental Health First Aid to art workshops and children's programming. CVN Presents content will also appear on YouTube, RallyPoint, and Facebook Live.
"Just as there are challenges, there are opportunities. There are opportunities to do more during this crisis than we ever imagined," Hassan said. "Here at CVN, we are reimagining our reality and considering new and creative opportunities. We must embrace everything with a new frame of reference."
CVN has treated more than 15,500 clients across the country from April 2016 to date.