A region of the mouse brain, called the bed nucleus of the stria terminalis, is larger in males than females. Many neurons (green) produce the estrogen receptor. A specific population of these neurons (labeled for a protein called Nfix in red) is more abundant in males than in females. CSHL Assistant Professor Jessica Tollkuhn and her team identified genes targeted by estrogen in neurons that coordinate sex differences in neural circuits. Image: Bruno Gegenhuber/Tollkuhn lab/CSHL, 2022