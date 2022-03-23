Coleman offers unique and effective treatment options for alcohol dependence and opioid addiction.
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Coleman Institute for Addiction Medicine, specialists in addiction treatment services for over 20 years, announced today the opening of its outpatient detoxification office in Willoughby, Ohio, conveniently located less than 20 miles east of downtown Cleveland. Led by National Medical Director Dr. Peter Coleman, creator of the Coleman Method, the Coleman Institute is a division of BayMark Health Services.
The Coleman Institute team offers a broad range of treatment services at its Willoughby location, including medically-supervised withdrawal management from alcohol and opioids. To help patients get into long-term recovery and stay there, this unique program includes ongoing Naltrexone therapy and supportive case management after the withdrawal management phase. The Coleman Method has an extraordinarily high 98% success rate for getting opioid patients onto the non-addictive opiate blocker, Naltrexone, which helps prevent relapse by sharply reducing cravings and blocking highs. The Coleman Method speeds patients through withdrawal in relative comfort without the use of general anesthesia. Typically, patients complete the process in 3-8 days, getting them back to their lives with minimal disruption.
The Coleman Institute's Cleveland area office is already in-network with many Blue Cross Blue Shield plans nationwide and is in the contracting process with other national insurers.
"Ohio has been described as "ground zero" of the opioid epidemic. As we were considering our next location, we made it a priority to open an office where the services would be most beneficial. The disease of addiction is devastating of thousands of people and their families every year, and we want to help those struggling." stated Dr. Peter Coleman.
"The pandemic, combined with social isolation, created a unique set of challenges for people who are wrestling with Substance Use Disorder (SUD)," according to Andrew Blake, the Coleman Institute's Chief Operating Officer. "Our proven methods will provide a powerful new treatment methodology for people in Ohio and surrounding states."
For more information on The Coleman Institute for Addiction Medicine, or to make an appointment, visit: http://www.TheColemanInstitute.com
About the Coleman Method:
The Coleman Institute for Addiction Medicine, a division of BayMark Health Services, provides outpatient withdrawal management services using the Coleman Method. Beginning in 1998, Dr. Peter Coleman developed and refined a unique, customizable approach for helping patients overcome their physical dependency on opiates or alcohol and then accessing the long-term support resources needed to maintain their recovery.
The Coleman Method for accelerated opioid detox has helped thousands of patients detoxify and recover from the effects of heroin use and other opioids such as OxyContin®, Percocet® and fentanyl. Besides Willoughby, the Coleman Method is available at 11 other offices nationwide. Our professionals have trained the physicians in these practices to provide similar detox services.
