WELLESLEY, Mass., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Coleman Institute for Addiction Medicine, specialists in addiction treatment services for over 20 years, announced today the expansion of its in-network coverage with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts at its outpatient detoxification office in Wellesley, MA. Conveniently located in a suburb less than 20 miles west of Boston, the Coleman Institute is one of the only licensed Outpatient Detoxification providers in the New England region. The Coleman Institute is a division of BayMark Health Services. Led by National Medical Director Dr. Peter Coleman, creator of the Coleman Method, and Medical Director Dr. Deborah Reich, Coleman's addiction professionals are experts in their field.
The Coleman Institute team offers a broad range of treatment services at its Wellesley location, including detoxification from alcohol and opioids. Medically-supervised detox is supported by six months of ongoing naltrexone therapy and case management services, including individualized aftercare planning with patients. The Coleman Method for accelerated outpatient detox typically takes 3-9 days to safely detox patients, getting them back to their lives with minimal disruption.
The Boston area office is now in-network with Tufts Health Plans, Humana, and many Blue Cross Blue Shield plans nationwide. The team also explores out-of-network (OON) options for potential patients and expects to expand coverage with other insurers in the near future.
Dr. Peter Coleman, National Medical Director of the Coleman Institute for Addiction Medicine, shared, "Our goal is to bring evidence-based treatment to those in need. Massachusetts continues to see some of the highest rates of substance use disorder in the country. In particular, during this time of COVID-19, people are dealing with increased levels of stress and anxiety. The need for access to treatment for both Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) and Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) is escalating. Our proven methods allow us to bring hope and freedom to those struggling with dependence. In addition, ongoing naltrexone therapy and case management support is a critical part of providing our patients with the best opportunity to experience long-term recovery."
There are multiple evidence-based approaches for helping people struggling with addiction, and the Coleman Method focuses on getting patients off of addictive substances and guiding them into long-term recovery. The Coleman Institute's withdrawal management services help patients transition onto Medication-Assisted Treatment using the non-addictive opioid blocker Naltrexone.
For more information on The Coleman Institute for Addiction Medicine, or to make an appointment, visit: http://www.TheColemanInstitute.com.
About the Coleman Method:
The Coleman Institute for Addiction Medicine, a division of BayMark Health Services, provides detox services using the Coleman Method. Beginning in 1998, Dr. Peter Coleman developed and refined a unique, customizable approach for helping patients overcome their physical dependency on opiates or alcohol and then accessing the long-term support resources needed to maintain their recovery.
The Coleman Method for accelerated opioid detox has helped thousands of patients detoxify and recover from the effects of heroin use and other opioids such as OxyContin®, Percocet® and fentanyl. It enables 98% of patients to successfully complete their detox and begin Naltrexone therapy.
Besides Wellesley, the Coleman Method is available at 13 offices nationwide. Dr. Coleman has trained the physicians in these practices to provide similar detox services.
