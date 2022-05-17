Cogmedix proudly shares that longtime customer, Seno Medical, a pioneer in the development of opto-acoustic ultrasound technology, has been selected as a GOLD winner for the 2022 Medical Device Excellence Awards.
WEST BOYLSTON, Mass., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cogmedix, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Coghlin Companies, Inc., and provider of FDA-compliant medical device engineering and manufacturing services, is proud to share that longtime customer, Seno Medical Instruments, Inc., has been selected as a GOLD winner for the 2022 Medical Device Excellence Awards in the Radiological, Imaging, and Electromechanical Devices category.
This premier award program recognizes medical device companies that have demonstrated outstanding achievement and their contributions to improving the quality of healthcare worldwide.
The Imagio® Breast Imaging System
Seno Medical, a pioneer in the development of opto-acoustic ultrasound technology, was awarded this prestigious honor for their Imagio® Breast Imaging System. Imagio® is a non-invasive breast imaging system that utilizes optical coherence tomography (OCT) to provide high-resolution images of breast tissue fused with ultrasound, helping physicians better differentiate between benign and malignant breast lesions in real time. The technology provides more accurate and detailed information, reducing the need for biopsies, speeding diagnosis, and improving patient care.
Seno Medical Partners with Cogmedix
Cogmedix has been an integral and trusted partner in the successful commercialization of the Imagio® Breast Imaging System, supporting Seno Medical with expertise in product development, design for manufacturability (DFM), supply chain management, scaled production, and global fulfillment.
"We are thrilled for the Seno Medical team and the incredibly well-deserved recognition that comes along with the receipt of such a prestigious award," said Chris Coghlin, Cogmedix President and CEO. "It is a true testament to their relentless commitment to drive exceptional patient care via this revolutionary laser opto-acoustic imaging technology. We applaud their vision and execution and take great pride in our treasured relationship."
Since partnering with Cogmedix in 2013, Seno Medical has been able to successfully scale production of the Imagio® System to meet the demands of their rapidly growing customer base. Cogmedix's years of experience with FDA compliant medical device product development and manufacturing services has been instrumental in assisting Seno Medical with the successful commercialization of this innovative imaging technology.
Cogmedix is an FDA registered, ISO 13485 certified company that provides turnkey medical device engineering and manufacturing services to medical and dental OEMs through its Medical Technology Brought to Life™ mission. Cogmedix delivers high-quality finished devices to market with compliance, competence, and commitment. Cogmedix is a subsidiary of Coghlin Companies, Inc., a privately held Time to Market Services™ Company headquartered in Westborough, MA. Visit http://www.Cogmedix.com to learn more.
Seno Medical Instruments, Inc. is a San Antonio, Texas-based medical imaging company committed to the development and commercialization of a new hybrid modality in cancer diagnosis: opto-acoustic imaging. Approved by the US FDA in January 2021, Seno Medical's Imagio® Breast Imaging System fuses opto-acoustic technology with ultrasound (OA/US) to generate real-time functional and anatomical images of the breast. To learn more about Seno Medical's OA/US imaging technology and applications, visit http://www.SenoMedical.com.
