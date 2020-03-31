SAN FRANCISCO, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Color today announced it is launching a high-throughput CLIA-certified COVID-19 testing laboratory integrated with public health tools. The testing facility, based in Burlingame, CA, will begin processing clinical samples to support public health efforts over the coming week, with a near-term goal of performing 10,000 tests per day and a lab turnaround time of 24 hours.
Color's lab is operating at cost as a public good. The lab's initial testing is backed by philanthropic support from industry leaders and private donors. In addition to increasing capacity for patients, Color is also supporting access to testing for public sector essential personnel and healthcare workers on the front lines of the crisis.
Color's COVID-19 testing platform connects supply to demand through an integrated software platform for public health agencies to manage risk screening, test ordering, results delivery, case management, contact tracing, and public health agency case reporting. The full platform allows for rapid deployment of onsite/pop-up collection centers.
Color's lab will be operating current FDA-approved protocols. Color's research and development team is also actively validating higher-throughput COVID-19 testing techniques, including specialized laboratory protocols, automation techniques, and collection methods. Color has established scientific collaborations with the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard and Weill Cornell Medicine to develop these processes. The goal of the collaborations is to directly increase COVID-19 testing capacity, introduce new testing technologies, and share protocols that can help labs across the U.S. scale testing capacity more rapidly.
Color only processes COVID-19 samples collected by qualified healthcare professionals, per FDA guidance. Color does not collect COVID-19 samples directly from patients. For the latest information on Color's efforts, visit https://www.color.com/covid. For media inquiries, email press@color.com.
About Color
Color is a leader in distributed healthcare and clinical testing. Color makes population-scale healthcare programs accessible, convenient, and cost-effective for everyone. Color works with health systems, employers, and national health initiatives around the world including the million-person All of Us Research Program by the National Institutes of Health. For more information about Color, visit www.color.com.