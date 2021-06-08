LEADVILLE, Colo., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- St. Vincent Hospital Foundation is raffling a prize of residential land near Twin Lakes, Colorado or $10,000 in cash. The raffle is raising funds for new medical equipment, including a CT scanner, for St. Vincent Health's brand new replacement hospital which will open this summer. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoLandRush.com. The drawing will be held June 24, 2021.
Near Twin Lakes, the land being raffled is within a two-hour drive from Denver and a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Colorado Springs. The land is a forested lot in the Pan Ark subdivision near Twin Lakes Colo., at 795 Juniper Drive.
"Vacant land in Colorado is something people dream about," says Robert Smith, board chairman of the St. Vincent Hospital Foundation. "This is our third land raffle, and this year we added the $10,000 cash prize for broader appeal."
Twin Lakes is near world-class fishing, hiking, and popular hunting areas. Alpine skiing at Ski Cooper, Copper Mountain, Breckenridge, A-Basin, Loveland, Keystone and Monarch ski resorts is a one- to two-hour drive from the lot location.
Tickets are $75.00 for one, $195.00 for three and $300.00 for five chances, and no more than 7,000 tickets will be sold.
"I see it as a win-win, ticket holders will contribute to a good cause, supporting rural healthcare, and secure chances to win land in the heart of the Colorado Rockies or $10,000, cash." says Steve Mercado, St. Vincent Hospital Foundation Director.
About the St. Vincent Hospital Foundation: Through service, outreach and development, St. Vincent Hospital Foundation promotes and sustains the highest level of health care for Lake County and our community by supporting the programs and services of St. Vincent Health. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, the Foundation strives to carry on the hospital's long history of caring for the community since 1879. St. Vincent Hospital Foundation is a Central Colorado Enterprise Zone tax credit for contribution eligible projects. This means that cash donations (of $250 or greater) paid to the SVH Foundation are eligible for a state tax credit of 25% (or 12.5% for in-kind donations). http://www.stvincent.health/st-vincent-health-foundation
About St. Vincent Health: At 10,152 feet elevation in Colorado's Rocky Mountains, St. Vincent Health serves the residents and visitors of Lake County and North America's highest city of Leadville. Established in 1879 by the Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth, Kansas, the hospital has been in continuous operation since first providing care for the hardscrabble miners of early settlement days. Continuing the tradition of caring, the St. Vincent General Hospital District is currently constructing a new state-of-the-art, eight-patient-room hospital to open in 2021. Specialties confirmed to be offered at St. Vincent Health in the new facility include: cardiology, dermatology, general surgery, ENT, orthopedics, ophthalmology, and pain management. http://www.StVincent.Health
