DENVER, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Colorado Senior Lobby, along with AARP and several other organizations, announced today that it will be offering a webinar series on Aging in Colorado. This program will be part of Older Coloradans Month - Communities of Strength.
Colorado's population is rapidly aging. According to the state demographer, "in just the next 9 years, Colorado's 65-74 YOA population will grow by 24%, and our 75+ population will increase by 64%." This is a big increase, and it calls for big ideas.
The three-part series begins on May 12th with "Ageism in the Workforce." As more and more people are working past age 65, we need to shift how society talks and thinks about aging. On May 19th "Age Friendly Communities in Colorado" will make the case for the importance of communities becoming age-friendly. The series concludes on May 26th with "Regional Perspectives on Aging." Hear from leaders from a variety of aging sectors and areas across our State on how they are planning for the growing aging population.
Two generations alone—the Millennials and the Boomers—represent nearly half the population of the United States. "By 2035, the majority of the American population will be 65+. We need to change our attitudes on aging. We need more innovative ideas on how to adapt and accommodate the needs of this population. Our goal is to spread the best ideas across the state." says Bob Brocker, President of the Colorado Senior Lobby.
To find out more about Colorado Senior Lobby and the upcoming webinar series, please visit http://www.oldercoloradansmonth.org, or visit us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/coloradoseniorlobby
About Colorado Senior Lobby
Colorado Senior Lobby brings together all ages of Colorado citizens from older adults and retirees to adult children in the middle of caring for their elderly loved ones, to professionals serving older adults, and college students looking towards a career of service. Colorado Senior Lobby's Mission is to educate the public, community leaders and elected officials on the issues that impact the wellbeing of older Coloradans.
Media Contact
Sybll Romley, Briggs Home Care, +1 (303) 945-8696, ROMLEY.SYBLL@BRIGGSCORP.COM
Kelly Roberts, Colorado Senior Lobby, 720-883-7270, kroberts@coloradoseniorlobby.org
SOURCE Colorado Senior Lobby