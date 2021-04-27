DENVER, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The study was funded by COVIDCheck Colorado, a social benefit enterprise of Gary Community Investments, as part of their proactive and equitable response to COVID-19 including vaccine uptake.
Nearly 5,000 participants completed the survey between March 24th and April 5th, with respondents from 58 of the 64 counties throughout the state, including 28% of respondents from rural counties. A quarter of respondents identified as Hispanic or Latinx with 11% completing the survey in Spanish. Surveys were distributed via a weblink sent by many community-based organizations. Distribution was led by Prime Health with outreach from 9Health, Center for African American Health, Clinica Colorado, Consulado General de México en Denver, Eastern Plains Health Consortium, Mental Health Center of Denver, Mind Springs Health, and Sheridan Health Services.
"This research will guide vital efforts throughout the state to clear barriers for Coloradans and meet their needs," said Eric Parrie, CEO of COVIDCheck Colorado. "At COVIDCheck Colorado, we want to ensure that all Coloradans have equitable access to COVID-19 information, testing and vaccines; this research is a critical tool that will help our partners, the state and local communities."
Nearly 90% of respondents believe that getting a vaccine is important or very important with fewer than 5% indicating that they will refuse to get a vaccine. Among all respondents, the most commonly cited barriers to accessing a vaccine were not knowing how to get an appointment and where to go (also cited as the top concern about the vaccine). People want more information on side effects, particularly those who identify as Hispanic or Latinx, followed by how well the vaccines work. Respondents said they would be more likely to get the vaccine if there was no registration, if it was available in their neighborhood, or if there was a walk-in option.
"Perspectives on COVID-19 are quickly changing, and it is important to get current and localized community feedback to support rollout efforts," said Kaakpema 'KP' Yelpaala, co-founder and CEO of InOn Health, a Denver-based digital health communications company. "We are pleased to be working with Dr. Sheana Bull from the Colorado School of Public Health and an amazing group of community partners to support vaccination access in our state."
See the COVIDCheck website for the Colorado Vaccine Survey background and results.
