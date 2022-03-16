Colorectal Cancer Alliance Partners with Leading Cultural Influencers to Reach Black Americans During National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. The Alliance Partners with Charlamagne tha God, Brandon “Jinx” Jenkins, Vashtie and Mel D. Cole for Campaign Focused on Increasing Screening and Prevention for “the Preventable Cancer”. (Left to Right: Brandon "Jinx" Jenkins, Vashtie, Mel D. Cole)