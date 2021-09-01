DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ColoWrap, LLC., the early-stage medical technology company behind the first and only anti-looping colonoscopy compression device, today announced that an abstract highlighting the technology's ability to reduce cecal intubation time during colonoscopy was selected for presentation at "The Next Big Thing" session during the Society for American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons (SAGES) 2021 annual meeting. The event is being held from August 31 through September 3 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The study reviewed 452 procedures in which ColoWrap was used to compare the efficacy between first and second-generation ColoWrap devices. The current GEN 2 ColoWrap allows the direction and magnitude of abdominal pressure to be adjusted during the procedure, empowering endoscopy staff to target loops, particularly in the sigmoid and transverse colon. This adjustable GEN 2 ColoWrap was associated with significantly faster cecal intubation time and reduced the need for ancillary maneuvers to less than 1 in 10 procedures.
"This study supports the clinical utility of the intra-procedural adjustment features incorporated into the GEN 2 ColoWrap design and we were thrilled with the results," said James Hathorn, CEO of ColoWrap. "This also aligns with the Company's ongoing efforts to develop educational content to guide physicians and endoscopy personnel. Adjusting the ColoWrap during the exam is key to getting the most out of the device."
The research was led by Dr. Seth Gross (NYU Langone Medical Center), in collaboration with Dr. Jean Wang (Washington University in St. Louis) and Dr. Tony Kalloo (Maimonides Medical Center).
Colonoscopy is the gold standard for colorectal screening and prevention with over 19 million procedures conducted annually in the United States. Looping during colonoscopy remains the biggest barrier to delivering a safe and efficient procedure. Traditional methodologies to reduce looping, including manual abdominal pressure and patient repositioning, introduce unique ergonomic challenges and increase the risk for MSK injury amongst endoscopy staff. Preventing looping and reducing cecal intubation time are paramount to delivering efficient, safe, and thorough examinations while also keeping patients, staff, and physicians protected.
ColoWrap® is an early-stage medical technology Company dedicated to creating a Zero Harm Endoscopy Environment. The Company's flagship product, the ColoWrap Anti-Looping Colonoscopy Compression Device is the first and only non-invasive device that has been clinically proven to mitigate looping during colonoscopy. Worn by the patient during the exam, the device applies targeted, adjustable abdominal pressure to minimize sigmoid and transverse looping. In clinical trials, ColoWrap has been shown to shorten procedure time, improve patient comfort, and reduce staff-reported musculoskeletal pain by 85%. Learn more at https://www.colowrap.com
