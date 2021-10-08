COLUMBIA, Md., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Elite Chiropractic & Sport today announced its expansion to the Towson area of Baltimore County. The new location, 1122 Kenilworth Drive #109, Towson, MD 21204 will be the next phase in expanding expert level chiropractic care to the Maryland area.
According to Founder and CEO, Dr. Josh Bross, the Baltimore area location has been part of our plan for a few years now. "We have a very specialized soft tissue-based practice, and in our research, there seemed to be a need for more doctors like us in Baltimore County. We are excited to have a location to serve Baltimore County and Baltimore City, and work with other health care professionals to give our patients the best care possible".
Owner Josh Bross has extensive training that has equipped him and his team to handle all parts of car accident cases. This includes case management, expert narratives, MRI readings, testifying, and more.
About Elite Chiropractic & Sport
Founded in 2010, Elite Chiropractic & Sport provides a full range of services individually designed to rapidly resolve injuries, restore function, and improve performance. Our chiropractors are recognized soft tissue experts in the field and continue to stay abreast of the latest clinical research and innovative treatment procedures. Our providers are experienced with trauma care and handle all ranges of car accident injuries, including whiplash, back pain, shoulder inquiries, neck pain and more. We use a variety of treatment techniques that target the muscles and spine to ensure your best recovery possible.
For more information visit the website at https://elitechirosport.com
