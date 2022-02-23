COLUMBIA, Tenn., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- There are a lot of exciting changes happening at Children's Dental Columbia. First, this pediatric dentistry practice has moved its office to a new, convenient and modern location at 6000 Trotwood Avenue, Columbia, TN 38401. Here, patients and parents will find a fun atmosphere geared toward providing excellent services to the pediatric population.
Next, the practice has also launched a new website to provide a helpful resource to parents: https://www.childrensdentalcolumbia.com. The user-friendly platform enables parents to request appointments and get much-needed answers right away. The website includes a useful toothbrush timer, information about the unique dental needs of children, access to personal dental records, and more.
The practice is also excited to announce the addition of their new associate, Dr. Gina Hanafi, DMD. Originally from Atlanta, GA, Dr. Hanafi received her Bachelor of Science degree at the University of Georgia and graduated from the Dental College of Georgia in 2014. After completing her General Practice Residency at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee, she practiced as a general dentist in Tennessee for three years. Knowing she has a heart for pediatric patients, she returned to the Dental College of Georgia to complete a residency in Pediatric Dentistry. Dr. Hanafi is board-certified by the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry and is a member of the American Dental Association and the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry.
Thrilled to be a part of the community in Columbia, Dr. Hanafi welcomes the opportunity to help build healthy dental habits that young patients will carry with them throughout life. She says, "Going to the dentist should be exciting and rewarding. It's all about giving kids a positive experience."
Beyond these announcements, a few things set Children's Dental Columbia apart from other dental practices. Parents with special needs patients will appreciate that the dental team is trained and experienced in handling children of all ages in this population. Children's Dental Columbia is skilled at understanding the needs of the individual child and creating personalized, effective treatment plans.
A child's early dental appointments set the tone for their future oral health, which is why Children's Dental Columbia allows parents to accompany their children to appointments - and not just in the waiting room. This dental team understands that a parent's comfort is just as important as a child's during a pediatric dental visit so they do not keep the two separate. This approach has proven to work well for both the family and the dental team.
Furthermore, when it comes to creating a positive experience, the practice also offers in-house oral and IV sedation, which is beneficial to many pediatric patients who require complex or in-depth dental procedures.
Everyone at Children's Dental Columbia looks forward to treating the young patients in the community - and COVID-19 policies are in place to ensure the safety of all.
About Children's Dental Columbia
Children's Dental Columbia provides pediatric dentistry services to residents in and around the Columbia, TN area. The office specializes in dentistry for infants, children, teenagers, and those with special needs.
The dental team offers a comprehensive list of services, including:
- Preventative and diagnostic dentistry
- Restorative dentistry
- Cosmetic dentistry
- Early orthodontic treatment
- Sedation dentistry
- Emergency dentistry
To learn more about Children's Dental Columbia, check out their website at https://www.childrensdentalcolumbia.com, call their office at (931) 381-9721, or visit their office located at 6000 Trotwood Avenue, Columbia, TN 38401.
Media Contact
Robert Messinger, Dentalfone, 203-979-4013, robert@dentalfone.com
SOURCE Children’s Dental Columbia