BEND, Ore., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This month, DANI Naturals (Bend, OR) is committing 20% of their online sales to two impactful organizations, therebelsproject.org and victimsfirst.org, that support victims and survivors through direct financial aid and post-shooting trauma support.
The reason why is particularly personal.
When Lindsay Conwell, VP of Sales for DANI Naturals heard about the tragedy in Uvalde, TX on May 24th, it took her back to her own experience as a survivor of the mass shooting at Columbine High School in 1999. She knows what it's like to hear the terrifying sound of gunfire and screaming.
Conwell was a 17-year-old student at Columbine High School when two teenagers went on a shooting spree, killing 13 and injuring more than 20 others before turning their weapons on themselves. On that day, April 20, 1999, Conwell was eating her lunch in the cafeteria.
As soon as she heard the gunfire, a teacher yelled at the students to get under tables. Conwell huddled together with other students before being evacuated from the cafeteria. The teacher was killed.
While Conwell lives with her trauma, she rarely speaks of it. Until now.
"Hearing of the tragedy at Robb Elementary School, I knew there was a way to channel our team's energy, and my own post-traumatic response, into something supportive. At DANI Naturals, we focus on healing and providing support to our customers. We want to bring any amount of support we can to the community of Uvalde and hope to share a small bit of light in solidarity with them", shares Conwell. "By sharing my story and our connection to the larger survivor community, we just want the families and community of Uvalde to know we are here in strength and support."
Conwell shared some of her story in an emotional video posted to DANI Natural's Instagram feed (@dani_naturals) on May 31. Despite her experiences, the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde felt different to Conwell, and she felt she needed to speak up to share what she and the DANI team could offer. "It's raw for me still," Conwell said. "This is the first time I've spoken up about my experience in any kind of public way. Those close to me understand why, but when we felt we could do something here at DANI Naturals to support Uvalde, we knew we had to!"
In addition to the charitable donation, DANI Naturals will be including a FREE candle tin with each order placed on daninaturals.com to encourage all of us to amplify light and love amid darkness.
This program runs through June 30th, 2022. Additional photos and interview opportunities are available.
About DANI Naturals
DANI Naturals is a woman-powered brand passionate about living well. Its natural and organic bath, body, hair & home products are handcrafted using the best that nature has to offer—with essential oil scents so delicious they'll all become favorites.
