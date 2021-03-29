SAN JOSE, Calif., Mar. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- If you have been there – sitting in your home office as a PowerPoint presenter shares insight about a topic and you patiently cooperate from your side of the computer screen – reflecting on all you miss about conferences and socializing with industry professionals – EK Health invites you to change your view as part of the EK Health Virtual User Experience (VUE).
Experience the next level of virtual conferencing with EK Health April 12th through 16th at http://www.ekhealthexperience.com. Engage in an immersive, guest-centric experience like no other. Explore the interactive features of this virtual campus that connect you in real time to the EK Health team and to your colleagues who share the virtual space with you. Learn from EK Health's premium educational content, including thought leadership sessions and CEUs. EK Health's panoramic virtual campus will allow you to filter out the noise, travel, and expense of a live trade show while still dialing into relevant topics – and all from the comfort of your (home) office.
Zebrah Jahnke, Vice President of Business Development, commented:
"With all the technological innovation in our world, I believed there had to be something more than what we were getting in our industry in the way of virtual conferencing. I think we've found it. I am thrilled to bring a new view to virtual conferencing that I believe will increase engagement and the socialization factor for all of us. Our guests will be able to meander in our 3D virtual space to a coffee shop, our auditorium, the classroom and EK Health's booth – all things they would do if at a conference live. There is an opportunity to have coffee with our team and socialize and engage with other attendees. After all, what we are missing is being together."
Attend sessions about trending topics like COVID-19 response innovations, emerging medical cost containment strategies, and other risk management solutions. Hear from employers in industries like retail, entertainment and sports and ask your questions in a live Q&A session with leading experts.
Come join EK Health… you will like the VUE from here!
About EK Health
EK Health Services, Inc. is a leading national managed care company specializing in workers' compensation. EK Health sets the gold standard for providing the best people, process and technology to facilitate the most appropriate, highest quality and most cost-efficient medical treatment available for medical management in workers' compensation. Learn more about EK Health's solutions at http://www.ekhealth.com.
If you would like more information, please contact Shameel Kumar at 877-861-1595 or email skumar@ekhealth.com.
Media Contact
Shameel Kumar, EK Health, +1 (877) 861-1595 Ext: 152, skumar@ekhealth.com
Richard W. Hayes, Digital Lightbridge, (813) 999-3777 201, rhayes@digitallightbridge.com
SOURCE EK Health