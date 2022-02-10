CHICAGO, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the ongoing mission to promote hope and dignity to youth in foster care, Rob Scheer, founder of international non-profit Comfort Cases today announces that he will join Chicago's Pastor Corey Brooks as part of the 100-Day Campout to end violence in Chicago. Scheer will spend two days and one night (Monday, February 14 and Tuesday, February 15) with Pastor Brooks outdoors "on the roof" in the Woodlawn area of south side of Chicago to help raise awareness of the violence that regularly takes place in that neighborhood, particularly on "O Block." *
This is the 10th year anniversary of when Pastor Brooks, founder of Project H.O.O.D.(Helping Others Obtain Destiny) camped out on a motel roof for up to 100 days during the cold Chicago winter with the mission of breaking the cycle of poverty, violence, and incarceration on Chicago's Southside. This year, Pastor Brooks' rooftop is a replica of the future Leadership and Economic Opportunity Center that will help transition "O Block" to "Opportunity Block." The replica consists of four 40ft shipping containers where the original motel once stood. Pastor Brooks and guests, including Comfort Cases' Scheer, will spend the night in tents on top of the containers.
"I know what it is like to be a homeless youth," states Scheer. "My senior year in High School, I was often sleeping on the street under an overpass. My time on the roof with Pastor Brooks will bring back many dark memories to me that unfortunately, thousands of children today are still experiencing.
"Many do not realize that once a youth reaches the age of 18, they often become homeless because foster families no longer receive government funding," continues Scheer. "It is never the youth's fault that they become homeless. It is part of Comfort Cases' mission to help these children as well as supporting incredible organizations like Project H.O.O.D. in all they do to help those in need."
Since 2012, Project H.O.O.D. has grown to serve over 1500 at-risk youth and 2500 adults in transition in the Southside of Chicago. With more than 15 different programs focused on violence prevention, entrepreneurial and workforce training, education, and health and wellness services that support individual and community transformation.
"I am looking forward to Rob's visit," said Brooks in the blustery wind from the roof. "A major component of Project H.O.O.D.'s mission to end the cycle of poverty and violence includes homelessness. With over 4,400 children in foster care and over 6,000 teens in foster care, here in Chicago, Rob's insight into this issue is priceless."
Comfort Cases' mission is to eliminate the demoralizing practice of placing children in homes with their belongings stuffed into trash bags. Each "Comfort Case" is filled with essential items including a new set of pajamas, a new blanket, age-appropriate hygiene kit, book and a stuffed animal to be given to foster care youth in need. "With more than 1000 children entering foster care daily, and more than 400,000 children in foster care nationwide, it's so important to not just raise awareness, but to also provide hope and dignity to them by giving back to these children," Scheer further states.
200 "comfort cases" will be donated to local foster care organizations through the Illinois Department of Children &Family Services (DCFS). Comfort Cases is also making a monetary donation to Project H.O.O.D.'s community fund.
While in Chicago, Pastor Brooks will introduce Scheer to the Woodlawn neighborhood, which unfortunately suffers from daily acts of violence among its citizens. Visits will include stops at the Parkway Gardens apartment complex and the landmark childhood home of Emmit Till.
LOCATION OF CAMPOUT:
Rooftop Campout Site across the street from New Beginnings Church 6615 S. King Drive, Chicago, IL 60637
*Chicago Sun-Times Article: 'O Block': the most dangerous block in Chicago
About Comfort Cases
Comfort Cases is a 501 (c)3 non-profit organization with a mission to inspire communities to bring dignity and hope to youth in foster care. Founded in2013, Comfort Cases has distributed more than 110,000 Comfort Cases and Comfort XL duffel bags to children in the foster care system in all 50 states, DC, Puerto Rico, and the United Kingdom.
In 2021, Comfort Cases was given a Global Giving All-Star designation, meaning good reporting, phenomenal mission, and great response time. Comfort Cases is also a gold-level GuideStar participant, demonstrating commitment to transparency.
Having grown up in foster care, Rob Scheer, the CEO of Comfort Cases travels the country to share his story, advocating for youth and sharing his mission. Rob and his husband Reece have adopted five children who were in the foster care system. Rob's memoir, A Forever Family: Fostering Change One Child at a Time, was published in 2018. https://www.comfortcases.org/
About Project H.O.O.D.
Pastor Corey B. Brooks, founder and Senior Pastor of New Beginnings Church of Chicago and founder and CEO of the not-for-profit Project H.O.O.D. Communities Development Corporation, has become a leading voice and presence in the fight against the violence gripping Chicago's poorest neighborhoods.
He established New Beginnings Church of Chicago in November 2000 in the heart of Chicago's most dangerous neighborhood and founded Project H.O.O.D. in 2012.
Project H.O.O.D. provides mentorship, skills training, and community for residents on Chicago's south side with the goal of ending the cycle of poverty, violence, and incarceration by providing alternatives to crime, neglect, and hopelessness.
To learn more about the 100 Day Campout Against Gun Violence, please visit: projecthood.org/tent-a-thon
Media Contact:
David Thalberg
dthalberg@strykermunleygroup.com
917.952.2580
