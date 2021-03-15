ATLANTA, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Marion Spears Karr MA, FACHE, Managing Director – Healthcare and Life Sciences Practice Leader, Comhar Partners, recently became a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, the nation's leading professional society for healthcare leaders.
"The healthcare management field plays a vital role in providing high-quality care to the people in our communities, which makes having a standard of excellence promoted by a professional organization critically important," says Deborah J. Bowen, FACHE, CAE, president and CEO of ACHE. "By becoming an ACHE Fellow and earning the distinction of board certification from ACHE, healthcare leaders demonstrate a commitment to excellence in serving their patients and the community."
Fellow status represents achievement of the highest standard of professional development. In fact, only 8,866 healthcare executives hold this distinction. To obtain Fellow status, candidates must fulfill multiple requirements, including meeting academic and experiential criteria, earning continuing education hours, demonstrating professional/community involvement and passing a comprehensive examination. Fellows also are committed to ongoing professional development and undergo recertification every three years.
Spears Karr is privileged to bear the FACHE® credential, which signifies board certification in healthcare management as an ACHE Fellow.
Spears Karr's recognized healthcare management expertise is a valued asset to Comhar Partners' Healthcare and Life Sciences Practice. This focused expertise allows Spears Karr to offer excellent counsel to the firm's healthcare clients, ensuring the placement of the highest-quality executives at these essential, mission driven organizations.
Comhar Partners is a recognized national leader in retained executive search, professional recruiting, and talent advisory services. Comhar, derived from the Gaelic word meaning "collaboration," was formed with the intention of providing recruiting expertise in deep partnership with the client in order to solve talent management challenges. Comhar Partners is headquartered in Chicago with specialized recruiting consultants based in 6 offices across the United States.
For more information regarding the FACHE credential, please contact the ACHE Department of Member Services by calling (312) 424-9400, emailing contact@ache.org, or visiting ache.org/FACHE.
To learn more about Marion Spears Karr, visit: https://comharpartners.com/marion-spears-karr/
To learn more about Comhar Partners, visit their website at https://comharpartners.com/
Visit Comhar Partners' Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/comhar-partners
Media Contact
Lindsey Macella, Comhar Partners, +1 (312) 313-8463, lmacella@comharpartners.com
Marion Spears Karr, Comhar Partners, (470) 517-9007, mkarr@comharpartners.com
SOURCE Comhar Partners