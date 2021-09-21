MURRIETA, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- People often feel like the gap between the successful ones and everyone else is too big to conquer. Having been in that "everyone else" category, Dr. Chris Boman says the only difference between the two comes down to one's perspective. When "everyone else" worries over a situation, the successful see an opportunity. When "everyone else" quits, the successful are just getting started. While the unhappy wait for their chance to come, the elite are busy hustling to guarantee their life changing moment.
Dr. Chris Boman was in that "everyone else" category just waiting for something to change back in 2019. Right when he was ready to throw in the towel, he had a mental shift that changed everything. Within 6 months, he had paid back $40,000 in debt, bought his BMW M3 cash up front, and started living life in abundance. His practice went up 30% in collections from 2019 to 2020 year to year and continues to grow in 2021. That growth didn't involve any new marketing funnels, he didn't hire a fancy agency, or even increase ad spend -in fact, he turned his marketing off.
What he learned during that low time in life is that perspective is everything. "Changing your perspective can be the difference between a life dreaming and living your dream life," quotes Dr. Chris. Here is the story about how the pandemic saved Dr. Chris and provided an opportunity to live the rest of his life in abundance.
In the fall of 2019, Dr. Chris was sitting at the table, with his laptop open and about to submit an application for a $30,000 loan. His new patients had run dry and money was leaving his bank account faster than it was coming in. He was stressed, anxious, and fearful of what the future held. Before he could hit the submit button however, his wife Jessica asked a simple question, "Have you prayed over this decision?"
His reply was a sheepish "no" and he closed the laptop. He knew that taking the loan was putting a bandaid on the problem, because in just a few months that money would also be gone unless something changed in his practice. The weird thing was, he had been successful the past 4 years of practice, so what could have changed?
After closing the laptop, Dr. Chris gained a sense of freedom. There was nothing more he could do other than be the best chiropractor for his patients, even if it was his last month in practice. What happened next revealed the true secret behind every successful person that ever has been or ever will be: "The value you receive is in direct proportion to the value you are giving out." He understood that the last few months in practice were focused on dollar signs and stat lines rather than creating healthy spines and nerve function. When Dr. Chris regained the mindset of the chiropractor he was when he first graduated, hungry and passionate about sharing the chiropractic message, combined with his skill of 4 years in a high volume practice, people started coming back in droves.
Then the 2020 pandemic started. While every other business owner reacted in fear and anxiety, Dr. Chris responded with abundance. He opened up $50-100 tabs at local restaurants and coffee shops to encourage people to support the local businesses. In spite of the danger, he kept his doors open and as a result, 1000's of people received chiropractic care during the stay at home order. Finally he became a voice in the profession to encourage other chiropractors to persevere and adopt the abundance mindset. Now, nearly a year later, every business Dr. Chris supported is still open and thriving and, as the value out-value back principle works, Dr. Chris is also thriving. While everyone else wants to write off 2020 as a year of horror, without it, Dr Chris says his practice probably wouldn't be operating today and many people would still be sick and suffering. Without it he wouldn't have the lifestyle and the mindset that will continue to produce success and abundance.
Dr. Chris wrote a book about his experience at rock bottom and his story climbing out and up to the top titled Perspective: Rewire Your Brain for Success and Abundance set to come out January 2022. You can sign up to be a part of Dr. Chris's launch team to be the first to know when to pre-order! In the book readers will get more details of his story, down to earth advice, and a unique training experience from a clinical and entrepreneurial perspective on topics such as: the neurology of success, crafting a vision, creating core values, finding a selfless purpose, setting goals, your selfish why, and other problem solving tips used by the elite to create six figure businesses and beyond plus live a lifestyle of freedom and abundance. When people join the launch team, Dr. Chris will send over the first 2 chapters of his book for free so you can start working on your perspective shift during the holidays!
Because Dr. Chris is so passionate and excited for his followers to live the life of their dreams, he will also be emailing his launch team $1000's worth of video trainings he did with his mentors and various thought leaders from around the country on mindset, anatomy of a vision, personal discipline, figuring out your target market, learning to live life with conviction and purpose, and so much more.
Dr. Chris is so confident in the book and power of a perspective shift, launchers will also have a chance to win a spot at an all inclusive wellness retreat in Southern California + Free Airfare + 1:1 Mentorship with Dr. Boman (over $20,000 value) on top of all the other value they will be receiving even BEFORE they read the book! Finally, they will be able to purchase the book (or an exclusive signed copy) at his cheapest pre-launch price!
About Dr. Chris:
Dr. Chris is a pediatric and prenatal chiropractor in Murrieta, California, founder of Trailhead Family Chiropractic, father of 3, speaker, and professional mentor for the stuck and seeking small business owners. You can find out more about his practice at http://www.trailheadchiropractic.com and subscribe to his podcast The Healthy Perspective here!.
