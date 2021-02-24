BEL AIR, Md., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As businesses continue to be hit hard by the negative consequences of the pandemic, Commercial Cleaning is taking a stand to ensure that the solution to COVID-19 is not more harmful than the actual problem from a budgetary perspective. In an announcement today, Baltimore-based Commercial Cleaning revealed that it is partnering with businesses to provide timely and cost-effective emergency cleaning and sanitization services.
Each time an employee in an office is confirmed positive for COVID-19, the company can be susceptible to excessive and unexpected fees due to costs related to professional emergency disinfecting. In a response to the situation, Commercial Cleaning has pledged to work with businesses to develop affordable rush disinfection services that also maintain the integrity of the cleaning process.
"Businesses have suffered immense challenges throughout the pandemic. Many cleaning companies are charging a $1.00-$2.00 price per square foot to clean offices in response to positive cases," said Commercial Cleaning President Jennifer Ehrlich. "After a few positive cases, these costs can really add up even for a small office."
"The situation seemed untenable to us, and so we decided to do our part as an ally in the fight against COVID-19. We are working with companies in our community on a case-by-case basis to make sure everyone has access to affordable, professional, and timely emergency COVID-19 disinfecting services."
To date, Commercial Cleaning has consistently beat their guarantee that crew will be onsite within 4 hours of an order. Instead, they maintain an average response time of 1.25 hours to arrive on-site to begin the process of disinfection.
"It's important for us to get to a worksite quickly because the cost of shutting down an entire operation is exorbitant," continued Ehrlich. "By getting onsite faster and minimizing the company's downtime, we save our customers a lot of money."
-Commercial Cleaning offers both proactive disinfecting as well as cleaning services as a response to confirmed COVID-19 cases. To learn more and to request a free quote, visit https://www.commercialcleanmd.com/.
