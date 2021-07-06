AUSTIN, Texas, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In advance of the upcoming academic year, the national nonprofit Common Threads is offering a free two-day virtual Wellness Summit for teachers and after-school educators, July 13 and 14.
The summit will include presentations from more than 20 speakers from organizations such as Common Threads, Brighter Bites, After-School All-Stars, and FRESHFARM Foodprints. Dialogue will center around mindfulness and social emotional learning, movement in the classroom, financial health and literacy, nutrition, culinary education, and gardening education. Presentations include "Movement for Mental Health," "Nourishing Your Body Through Food," "Mindful Art and Social-Emotional Learning," and "Achieving Financial Health."
Registration and the full schedule may be found at http://www.commonthreads.org/wellness-summit.
"It has been an incredibly challenging year for children, parents and educators which has greatly impacted the learning environment," said Stephanie Folkens, Vice president of Programs for Common Threads. "The Wellness Summit will celebrate the resiliency of our classrooms and share strategies to help educators embrace physical and emotional health, both for their students and themselves."
Most school districts are planning to return to in-person instruction for the upcoming academic year following a period where children have exhibited a greater need for mental health support. According to a study from the CDC, mental health visits increased 24 percent for children aged 5-11 compared to 2019.
The virtual event will be held July 13 from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Central and July 14 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Central on Zoom. Registration is FREE and open to any educator at http://www.commonthreads.org/wellness-summit. Educators need not attend every presentation and may join their desired presentations at the designated times listed. Certificates of attendance will be provided to all participants immediately following the summit, which can be applied toward continuing education hours.
About Common Threads
Common Threads is a national nonprofit that provides children and families cooking and nutrition education to encourage healthy habits that contribute to wellness. We equip under-resourced communities with information to make affordable, nutritious and appealing food choices wherever they live, work, learn, and play. We know that food is rooted in culture and tradition so we promote diversity in our lessons and recipes, encouraging our participants to celebrate the world around them. To learn more about Common Threads, visit http://www.commonthreads.org.
