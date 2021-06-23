AUSTIN, Texas, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Common Threads, a national nonprofit organization that provides cooking and nutrition education to children in under-resourced communities with a focus on cultural diversity, today announced the appointment of Anita Lo, a Michelin star chef, to its national board of directors.
"Chef Lo has been a terrific champion for Common Threads for many years, and we are thrilled to recognize her contributions by adding her to the national board," said Common Threads co-founder and CEO Linda Novick O'Keefe. "Her wealth of experience in the food industry will be extremely useful to the organization as we seek to fulfill our strategic objectives and deepen our impact within our communities."
As a member of the national board, Lo will continue to provide support for Common Threads' diversity, equity, & inclusion initiatives, while also helping to connect the organization with culinary arts and hospitality professionals throughout the country.
Lo is first-generation Chinese-American from Birmingham, Mich. who has founded several New York City restaurants of various cuisines, ranging from Asian barbecue (Bar Q) to contemporary American meals at Anissa. In 2005 she competed in, and won, Iron Chef America, and in 2015, Lo became the first female guest chef to cook for a State Dinner. Lo has combined her passion for food with her cooking expertise to write Solo: A Modern Cookbook for a Party of One. She studied French language at Columbia University and subsequently enrolled in Ecole Ritz-Escoffier, a revered culinary institution in Paris. She is currently a culinary travel host with Tour de Forks.
About Common Threads
Common Threads is a national nonprofit that provides children and families cooking and nutrition education to encourage healthy habits that contribute to wellness. We equip under-resourced communities with information to make affordable, nutritious and appealing food choices wherever they live, work, learn, and play. We know that food is rooted in culture and tradition so we promote diversity in our lessons and recipes, encouraging our participants to celebrate the world around them. To learn more about Common Threads, visit http://www.commonthreads.org.
