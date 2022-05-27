In this free webinar, learn how to examine the potential operational and budgetary pitfalls when choosing CROs and how to avoid them. The featured speakers will discuss several lessons learned from decades of CRO procurement experience in order to make sure that an initial procurement strategy is set up to make the entire duration of the study successful.
TORONTO, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Outside of a well-written protocol, no other item is as critical to the success of an outsourced clinical trial as choosing the right contract research organization (CRO) to manage it. All too often, trial sponsors express strong dissatisfaction with their CRO's performance — yet many of the complaints could have been avoided with some simple upfront planning. Therefore, it is important to know the common mistakes that occur during CRO selection and how to deal with them.
Join this webinar with clinical outsourcing experts to discover how to successfully identify and address common errors and overlooked items in the CRO selection process, including: How to ensure that the CRO is the best match for the sponsor's study objectives, timelines and budget — while delivering the highest-quality data; How to craft a bid request to avoid key project team substitutions, unnecessary costs or mid-study change-orders; How to ensure the sponsor has full visibility into the study at all times — avoiding potential problems and fulfilling oversight responsibilities; And why it's critical to assess a CRO's proven problem-solving abilities and backup plans.
The featured speakers will also help with "reading past the sales pitch," to equip the sponsor with the hard questions needed to uncover the "real" CRO. As just one example, the common statement "We offer all of the services you require" does not mean that their services are all the same quality — and in fact key services are often subcontracted to third-party vendors, adding complexity and risk to a study. This webinar will not only save a sponsor time and money, but also the trouble of having to deal with frustrating results.
Join Gerald L. Klein, MD, Principal, MedSurgPI; and Mats Olsen, SVP Business Operations, Prevail InfoWorks, Inc., for the live webinar on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Commonly Overlooked Issues in CRO Selection — and How to Address Them.
