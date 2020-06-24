CHICAGO and DENVER, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CommonSpirit Health, a nonprofit health system serving patients in 137 hospitals and 1000+ care sites across 21 states, and Paladina Health, one of the nation's largest direct primary care providers serving 19 states, have partnered to offer a direct-to-employer primary care offering to employers in regions served by CommonSpirit. Together, the partners will work with employers to provide access to high-quality, affordable primary care solutions that encourage consumers to seek care before their conditions become life-threatening.
As health care premiums have risen by more than 50 percent in the last decade, new models of care have become more important than ever. This is especially true in light of the COVID-19 crisis, with estimates for health care costs over the next two years equaling $556 billion according to American Health Insurance Plans (AHIP).
"To keep our communities healthier, we need to increase access to care models focused on prevention and primary care access," said Rich Roth, SVP, Strategic Innovation at CommonSpirit Health. "Working in partnership with Paladina Health, CommonSpirit will support employers by developing direct-to-primary care options focused on access, affordability, health, and wellness."
Direct primary care models have proven especially resilient, even during challenging economic times. Not only do they represent a sustainable approach for physicians, but they can also lower financial barriers and provide convenient care for the 40 percent of Americans who avoid regular doctor visits due to cost. On average, organizations offering this benefit through Paladina Health help their employees better prevent or manage chronic conditions, such as heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, and obesity.
"We are honored to be chosen as CommonSpirit's direct primary care partner," said Chris Miller, CEO of Paladina Health. "We are confident that their market presence, combined with our organization's proven track record, will be a significant game changer for employers and organizations eager to provide more attractive health care solutions."
Each clinic will be staffed by family medicine physicians and medical assistants to provide patients with:
- Convenient and personalized one-stop health care offered in-person and virtually via phone and video
- A provider who spends sufficient time (on average 30-45 minutes per visit) with patients to fully understand their total health care needs
- 24/7 access to their provider via phone and/or email for urgent needs
- Same-day or next-day appointments
- Primary and preventive care with no co-pay and acute care services with reduced out-of-pocket costs
- In-house pharmacy and lab services at no cost
Membership-based primary care services will first be offered through newly constructed, employer-sponsored virtual, onsite, and near-site clinics. The initial partnership will begin in Las Vegas, Nevada with plans to scale to other CommonSpirit locations to meet community needs. Employers will contract for primary care services by paying a fee for each employee. The employees can then access all of the primary care they need without co-pays or other additional out-of-pocket costs.
About CommonSpirit Health
CommonSpirit Health is a nonprofit, Catholic health system dedicated to advancing health for all people. It was created in February 2019 through the alignment of Catholic Health Initiatives and Dignity Health. CommonSpirit Health is committed to creating healthier communities, delivering exceptional patient care, and ensuring every person has access to quality health care. With its national office in Chicago and a team of approximately 150,000 employees and 25,000 physicians and advanced practice clinicians, CommonSpirit Health operates 137 hospitals and more than 1000 care sites across 21 states. In FY 2019, Catholic Health Initiatives and Dignity Health had combined revenues of nearly $29 billion and provided $4.45 billion in charity care, community benefit, and unreimbursed government programs.
Learn more at commonspirit.org.
About Paladina Health
Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with 122 clinics in 19 states, Paladina Health exists to build healthcare that gives more. Through tailored primary care solutions offered at or near the workplace, Paladina Health offers patients direct and convenient, 24/7 access to their physicians by combining increased physician involvement with a data-driven approach focused on delivering better health outcomes. Paladina Health is consistently recognized for clinical outcomes that exceed HEDIS commercial PPO benchmarks. Employers, unions and health benefit sponsors who offer Paladina Health aim to provide the highest-quality benefits for their employees and members and typically achieve a 20% decrease in their overall healthcare costs. For more information, visit www.paladinahealth.com.