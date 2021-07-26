SAINT CLOUD, Minn., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GeoComm, the leading provider of Public Safety Location Intelligence®, is pleased to announce its selection by the Commonwealth of Kentucky for a multi-year statewide NG9-1-1 GIS project. As Kentucky transitions to a NG9-1-1 environment, the need for a robust GIS environment at local, regional, and statewide agencies dramatically increases.
This project will lay the groundwork for the Commonwealth to transition to a future Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) environment. GeoComm will provide a statewide agency by agency GIS data assessment to review the current state of the GIS data being utilized throughout the Commonwealth and will outline recommended steps for GIS data improvement. GeoComm GIS Data Hub is an on-demand, cloud-based solution, which will be utilized by local GIS data maintainers at the county-level to conduct regular GIS data quality control checks with the goal to have a complete, accurate dataset for the entire Commonwealth.
The Kentucky 911 Service Board will also have access to GeoComm Contributor, a cloud-native, subscription-based software application, empowering county level GIS data editors throughout Kentucky with an easy way to collaborate on GIS data updates.
"We are honored to partner with the Commonwealth of Kentucky on this important NG9-1-1 GIS project, the first step in their statewide implementation. We are confident the information provided to them throughout this project will empower them with a clear path for achieving an accurate and up-to-date statewide GIS dataset to use in their NG9-1-1 system," stated Greg Spadorcio, Vice President of Sales.
The Commonwealth of Kentucky becomes GeoComm's seventeenth statewide NG9-1-1 GIS project.
About GeoComm: GeoComm, provider of Public Safety Location Intelligence®, has a national reputation as a leading provider of public safety GIS systems. These systems route emergency calls to the appropriate 9-1-1 call center, map the caller's location on a call taker or dispatcher map, and guide emergency responders to the scene of the accident on mobile displays within police, fire, and ambulance vehicles. Over the last 26 years, GeoComm has grown to serve local, regional, statewide, and military agencies in forty-nine states, helping keep more than 100 million people safe. In addition, in 2021 our statewide NG9-1-1 GIS project footprint has expanded to include seventeen statewide projects across the country. To learn more about GeoComm and our Public Safety Location Intelligence offerings visit http://www.geo-comm.com.
