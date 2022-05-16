In this free webinar, learn what technology transfer is and who is involved in it. Attendees will learn what tech transfer looks like in biotech. The featured speaker will discuss the keys to tech transfer success and the common pitfalls.
TORONTO, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Technology Transfer is a term that is widely used throughout many different industries. As a result, the definition and application of tech transfer can be rather broad. The general concept or idea of tech transfer may shift depending on the industry; however, the one common factor across these industries is the acknowledgement of tech transfer's importance to the success of a project and to a much larger extent, a company's business.
Over the course of this webinar, the featured speaker will take a deep dive into the biotechnology transfer process. The webinar will discuss the definition of technology transfer and will touch on the different industries where it is most commonly used. Specific details will be provided on how tech transfer applies to the contract manufacturing biotechnology industry and why it's so important to the success of a project and business.
Overall, the speaker will present technology transfer as a very detailed and intricate process with many moving parts and groups involved. The webinar will discuss these different groups which provide significant input into the process and how these specific groups interact. A high-level tech transfer process flow will be provided to showcase the complexities of the process.
Join this webinar to learn the essential characteristics of a successful technology transfer process, how to ensure these keys are integrated into the process, common pitfalls within the different stages of tech transfer and how to avoid them while ensuring success.
Join Rob Carrier, MSAT Sr. Manager, Avid Bioservices, for the live webinar on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 1pm EDT.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Communication Breakdown: Keys to Technology Transfer Success.
