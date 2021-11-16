WASHINGTON, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When the 340B Drug Pricing Program was enacted in 1992, there were a few "gaps" between the law's statutory language and the program's practical application. Among them was the realization that some covered entities that couldn't afford to operate their own pharmacy. The Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) issued guidance to address the gap. After all, what's the use of a discount drug program if providers can't realize those discounts simply because they don't have a pharmacy?

