DEERFIELD, Ill., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Community Hospital in Grand Junction, Colorado and MOLLI Surgical, known for its wire-free, radiation-free technology for breast cancer surgery, today announced the hospital has added MOLLI™ to its suite of state-of-the-art breast cancer care technologies, replacing traditional wire localization.
"With our advanced digital mammography technology, our radiologists are finding cancers in earlier stages, which means our surgeons are often localizing lesions that are four or five millimeters in size — smaller than a pencil eraser," said Dr. Courtney Fulton, a breast surgical oncologist at Community Hospital. "So, it's very important to have a wire-free, radiation-free localization technology solution that has a small tumor marker and precision accuracy so we can get those tiny lesions out."
The MOLLI Marker™ is only 3.2 mm in size — about the size of a sesame seed. In the operating room, the MOLLI Wand™ enables surgeons to see how close they are to the MOLLI Marker. The MOLLI Tablet™ displays auditory, distance and visual feedback from the MOLLI Wand, including a bullseye target with a millimeter measurement. This technology enables surgeons to accurately locate the marker and remove the tiniest of non-palpable tumors.
"Most of the other wire-free options are too big and have quite large injection needles," Dr. Fulton said. "I didn't want a giant piece of hardware inside my patients."
Among other reasons Community Hospital selected MOLLI is the fact that the MOLLI Marker is radiation-free. It is magnetic, which is safer for patients and doctors alike. Additionally, metal surgical instruments will not interfere with the detection of the MOLLI Marker.
"During surgery, other magnetic options experience signal interference when metal surgical instruments are nearby, and I didn't want that," Dr. Fulton said. "I've used a lot of different wire-free options and MOLLI is my favorite."
To deliver the best possible patient experience and health outcomes, Community Hospital is constantly researching the latest innovations in cancer care. "I want to make sure my patients have access to the best technology and the latest research," Dr. Fulton said. "I want them to have the same experience in our hospital here in Grand Junction as they would have if they traveled to a major cancer center in Denver. MOLLI helps make that possible."
ABOUT COMMUNITY HOSPITAL
Community Hospital in Grand Junction, Colorado, is a full-service, acute care hospital licensed for 60 beds. As part of the Colorado West Healthcare System, it is a Level III Trauma Center that offers full outpatient diagnostic services and inpatient care for the Western Slope region of Colorado and eastern Utah.
Community Hospital provides a full range of medical services, including inpatient and outpatient surgery, and emergency care. The hospital has comprehensive diagnostic capabilities: state-of-the-art ultrasound, CT (Philips Ingenuity 128 MDCT), digital mammography and cardiac testing.
Community Hospital proudly partners with University of Utah Health Care and Huntsman Cancer Institute to provide world-class medical and radiation oncology treatment in Grand Junction, Colorado.
ABOUT MOLLI SURGICAL
MOLLI Surgical started in the operating room, where surgeons were using dated tools to treat cancer patients — and we knew we could do better.
Our first product, MOLLI™, is a wire-free, radiation-free localization technology for breast cancer surgery. Consisting of a marker, detection wand and visualization tablet, MOLLI is designed for superior tumor localization accuracy, enhanced reliability, ease-of-use and a more efficient lumpectomy workflow compared to wire or radioactive seed methods.
Our surgical wand is precise, easy-to-use and built with the realities of the operating room in mind. More importantly, it is built with patients in mind. Our technology replaces procedures to mark tumors with one that is not only kinder — but more accurate, efficient and cost-effective. MOLLI Surgical is proud to build the advanced equipment that patients prefer to have and that physicians prefer to use.
MOLLI provides comfort, convenience, and confidence to both clinicians and patients — and is the first of many accessible solutions that can be imagined and brought to life through partnerships between MOLLI Surgical and clinicians who envision using MOLLI's capability across the surgical spectrum.
