On January 10th, 2022, Community Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery opened its doors for the first time to patients. The practice, which is located in the historic Walker's Point neighborhood of Milwaukee, is deeply committed to its missions of service, innovation, and workplace empowerment.
The practice is woman-owned, minority-owned, and speaks three languages: English, Spanish, and Arabic. It was built with inclusion in mind; the clinic is equipped with ADA-compliant restrooms, entrances and exits, and spacious treatment rooms to accommodate any accessibility needs. The restroom is all gender, and the clinic is working to ensure that the space is mom/child friendly.
"When setting up the practice, I wanted to ensure that every patient felt cared for and every family member was supported. I wanted patients to come in and feel safe, welcome and heard. I think that we were able to achieve that. We have a tremendous team with many years of experience who share the missions of the practice and who are here for our patients," says Dr. Ruba Khader, the owner, and solo surgeon in this practice.
The practice chose to defer any grand opening ceremonies for the time being out of caution at a time when the city and the state have been hit hard with COVID-19 infections. This has not stopped the practice from continuing on with its innovative mission, however. On January 25th, 2022, Yomi, the only FDA-approved dental implant robotic arm in North America and the first of its kind in Wisconsin, was installed in the clinic. Yomi offers cutting-edge technology and unparalleled accuracy in dental implant treatment. The clinic is outfitted with state-of-the-art technologies that allow for improved patient communication and improved outcomes. The practice has also recently launched a slick, beautiful, and user-friendly website.
As Ruba Khader, BDS, the founder and lead oral and maxillofacial surgeon, explains, "I am very excited for the launch of the website! The mobile app is brilliant; you will have fun clicking the various buttons to see what lies within. Patients will have access to so much information including information about their upcoming procedures, postoperative care instructions, the technology available to them at the clinic, and how to refer a friend. For me, this website and the mobile app are truly a continuation of the clinic - they are part of our team. We cannot wait for you to see it!"
With all of this exciting news, the oral health of the residents in and around the Milwaukee, WI area has a bright future ahead.
About Ruba Khader, BDS
Dr. Ruba Khader received a Bachelor of Dental Science degree from Jordan University for Science and Technology and later attended Tufts University School of Dental Medicine in Boston. There, she completed a General Practice residency in dentistry and an Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery residency training. Dr. Khader has practiced in an academic setting at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Tufts University in Boston, and the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee. She directed the Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery residency program at the Medical College of Wisconsin in 2017/2018. She then spent two years as an associate surgeon in private practice.
Driven by a desire to bring holistic and state-of-the-art oral and maxillofacial surgery to the community, Dr. Khader decided to open her own practice, Community Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, in 2021.
Dr. Khader currently serves at the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center as a part-time staff surgeon. She mentors dental students at Marquette University through their student mentorship program. She also serves on the Wisconsin Dental Association Foundation (WDA Foundation) board of directors.
About Community Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
Community Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery is located in Milwaukee, WI. The practice employs a committed team whose goal is outstanding and compassionate care for the community. Community Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery offers the following services:
- Dental implants
- Dental implant robotic technology
- Bone grafting
- Tooth extractions
- Third molar extractions
- Impacted teeth exposure
- Orthognathic surgery
- Jaw and oral cavity pathology
- Facial trauma
- Treatment of temporomandibular joint disorders
To learn more about Community Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, check out their website at https://www.communityomfs.com/, call their office at (414) 810-1707, or visit their office located at 408 W. Florida Street, Suite 105, Milwaukee, WI 53204.
