PHOENIX, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Equality Health Foundation in partnership with the HeroZona Foundation, Travis L. Williams American Legion Post 65, African American Christian Clergy Coalition and more are excited to announce that a permanent micro-Point of Dispensing (POD) vaccine site will launch at the Gymnasium Fitness Center of South Mountain Community College (7050 S. 24th St.) on Saturday, April 10 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. During the event, individuals of color disproportionately affected by COVID-19 in one of Arizona's most underserved zip codes, 85040, will have free access to the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine administered by Walgreens, coronavirus nasal swab testing by Sonora Quest Laboratories and food boxes provided by a variety of community partners.
"Last July, South Mountain Community College was where we launched the largest coronavirus testing location in the country and saw how much pain and suffering the pandemic brought to African-Americans in our community," said Alan "AP" Powell, Chairman of AP & Associates – Strategic Alliances, U.S. Army Desert-Storm Veteran, and founder of HeroZona. "It was then that we vowed to do everything possible to help them survive. Now, we're making a full circle to provide them with a better chance of fighting this virus and finding normalcy again."
This is the third event to launch under the OneCommunity Initiative, which targets diverse, underserved neighborhoods and aims to track demographic data to identify disparity gaps and ensure that Arizona distributes the vaccine fairly and equitably. The first event launched at Cortez Park on March 13, and the second at Isaac Middle School on April 3. An additional announcement will be made about the days and hours of operation for this permanent micro-POD site at South Mountain Community College, among other locations.
"We have seen that for a variety of reasons, including lack of communication, resources and access, many Black and Hispanic people in Phoenix are not receiving their vaccine," said Tomás León, interim CEO of the Equality Health Foundation. "Our goal is to address the mistrust that people of color have regarding immunizations and healthcare by providing relevant education that dispels these perceptions and myths, and staff our sites with volunteers and employees who reflect the communities we are serving."
One thousand vaccines will be available by appointment on a first-come first-serve basis based on need for those 18 and older, including frontline and essential workers. For more information and to register, those interested can call the bilingual service line at 888-587-3647.
The community event is supported in part by Arizona Department of Health Services, Maricopa County, City of Phoenix Fire Department, City of Phoenix Police Department, United States Representative for Arizona's 7th District Ruben Gallego, Arizona State District 27 Senator Rebecca Rios, Arizona State District 27 Representative Reginald Bolding, Arizona State District 27 Representative Diego Rodriguez, Maricopa County District 5 Supervisor Steve Gallardo, City of Phoenix District 8 Councilmember Carlos Garcia, the NAACP Arizona State Conference, Grand Canyon University, Roosevelt Elementary School District, Arizona Latin-American Medical Association, the Greater Phoenix Urban League, the Black Chamber of Arizona, 100 Back Men of Phoenix, the National Coalition of 100 Black Women Phoenix Chapter, the Black Philanthropy Initiative, the Arizona Coalition for Change, Forty-Eight Foundation, National Pan-Hellenic Council Phoenix Metro Chapter and many more public and private stakeholders.
HeroZona Foundation has launched various community programs including Phoenix Tools 4 School, The Bridge Forum, Holiday Bike Giveaways, MLK Celebrating the Dream, Play It Forward: Engaging Our Youth Through the Arts, Veterans Reach to Teach and the HeroZona Forgotten Heroes Breakfast.
For more information about the foundation's community program partnerships visit herozona.org or follow on Facebook.com/HeroZonaOrg.
About the HeroZona Foundation
The HeroZona Foundation is a non-profit organization that empowers Heroes in the community through entrepreneurship, employment, and education. The group works with veterans, first responders and those that bring social good to future generations and under-served communities. The foundation's mission is to create opportunities for the brave men and women who serve their country, and community, every day. For more information, please visit HeroZona.org.
About the Equality Health Foundation
The Equality Health Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to leveling the healthcare playing field in culturally diverse and underserved communities. The Foundation works to expand access to care, accelerate health education, and eliminate healthcare inequalities so that everyone in the community has an opportunity to lead healthier and longer lives. For more information, visit equalityhealthfoundation.org.
