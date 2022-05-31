Friends of Aine, a nonprofit organization providing bereavement support services to grieving children, teens, and families, is holding its second annual community event for anyone experiencing grief. The Gathering in Remembrance, presented by the Nicholas Family, will be held Sunday, June 12 from 3 to 5 pm at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium, home of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, in Manchester.
MANCHESTER, N.H., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Friends of Aine, a nonprofit organization providing bereavement support services to grieving children, teens, and families, is holding its second annual community event for anyone experiencing grief. The Gathering in Remembrance, presented by the Nicholas Family, will be held Sunday, June 12 from 3 to 5 pm at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium, home of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, in Manchester.
"Gathering in Remembrance: Sharing Grief. Honoring Love. Inspiring Hope." will feature a keynote address by Paul Thayer, MA, MDiv, DM, Clinical Associate Professor and Program Co-Director for Child Life & Family-Centered Care at Boston University's Wheelock College of Education and Human Development. His research interests include pediatric hospice, therapeutic boundaries in professional care, spirituality and illness, and bereavement care for children.
The event will also include a remembrance tribute video on the Jumbotron, a children's artwork exhibit, kids activities on the stadium's concourse, a butterfly release, and hot dog meals for children under 18.
"The intention of this event is to publicly gather to honor our lost loved ones while working toward healing together," said Christine Phillips, Co-Founder, Friends of Aine. "The Gathering in Remembrance provides children and adults the community support and space to grieve - and reinforces that those grieving are not alone."
Nonprofit community resources, including Adverse Childhood Experiences Response Team (ACERT) Manchester, Makin' It Happen, Manchester Police Athletic League (MPAL), Manchester Proud, SEE Science Center, and YWCA, will be in attendance to share information about their services. Additional resources will be provided by the Boys & Girls Club of Manchester, Maple Dragonfly Co., and UpReach Therapeutic Equestrian Center. The event is sponsored by Jeanine & Company, Rothwangl Dental Care, Elliot Health System, Rochette Funeral Home, Novocure, and Home Health & Hospice Care.
Ticket prices for the Gathering in Remembrance are $5 for children, $10 for adults, and $25 for a family package of four tickets. A free ballpark meal is included with every child ticket. While admission is available at the door, online registration is preferred at friendsofaine.com/remembrance. Supporters, even those who cannot attend, can provide a ticket scholarship for others on the online registration form.
All pre-registered participants will have the opportunity to submit the name and photo of their loved one for display on the stadium's Jumbotron for the event tribute. To submit children's artwork for the event exhibit, visit friendsofaine.com/remembrance. Additional information can be requested by emailing info@friendsofaine.com or calling (603) 669-1120.
For more information about Friends of Aine and its grief support services, visit friendsofaine.com.
ABOUT FRIENDS OF AINE
Friends of Aine is the only nonprofit organization in New Hampshire whose sole mission is to support grieving children, teens, and families. Through a network of trained volunteer facilitators, its peer-to-peer support programs assist children and teens with sharing their experiences, exploring topics related to grief, learning coping strategies, and not feeling alone in their grief. Thanks to the generosity of donors, there is no cost to families. Friends of Aine also provides training, education, and research to families and professionals. The organization is inspired by Aine Phillips, who died suddenly at the age of eight, and the lack of existing grief support at the time for her surviving sister, Bella. For more information about Friends of Aine, visit friendsofaine.com.
