DALLAS, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CommunityMed Family Urgent Care, a locally owned and operated healthcare provider, is expanding its occupational medicine department that serves North Texas businesses.
"We're confident our team and care options meet the needs of both employers and their staff," said Birken Olson, the CEO of CommunityMed. "We help employers keep costs down while providing convenient, excellent and low-wait-time patient care, creating a win-win."
The company has been building its occupational medicine department, creating a solid foundation to assist companies in the Dallas and Fort Worth suburbs. Whether a company utilizes worker's comp, is a non-subscriber company or is independently structured, CommunityMed is a highly trusted resource for employers who want to make things easier on themselves and their teams.
CommunityMed has worker's comp experience handling on-the-job accident or illness claims, providing only medically necessary appointments and treatment. Their clinics offer services such as physicals, customized pre-employment exams, EKGs, biometric screenings, tetanus and flu vaccinations, DOT physicals, drug screens and breath alcohol testing.
The healthcare organization provides web-based reporting for the screenings and one point of contact for HR managers and safety officers, making the experience as stress-free as possible for employers.
CommunityMed was one of the first providers in the metroplex to offer same-day PCR COVID-19 testing earlier this year and has been on the forefront of COVID-19 testing and operational adjustments since the start of the pandemic. The organization implemented a virtual waiting room almost immediately at the onset of the pandemic and prides itself on providing a modern-day patient experience.
The clinics have evening and weekend hours, fully electronic registration, online appointment booking and lower costs than emergency rooms for non-life-threatening injuries. Since its clinics are in DFW suburbs, the location combined with the virtual wait room often cuts down transit time for employees, saving them time and getting them back to work faster.
For more information about CommunityMed's occupational medicine program, visit https://communitymedcare.com/occmed/
About CommunityMed
CommunityMed Urgent Care, based in Dallas, operates walk-in medical clinics throughout North Texas in smaller towns in the North Texas region. With clinics in Arlington, Cross Roads, Haslet, Lantana, McKinney, Melissa, Princeton, Prosper, Southlake and Wichita Falls, CommunityMed offers first-class service, top quality care and a hometown spirit. Visit the company website at CommunityMedCare.com.
