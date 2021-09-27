DALLAS, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CommunityMed Family Urgent Care, a locally owned and operated healthcare provider, expanded its footprint in the place where the company started, Melissa. CommunityMed's first clinic is located just north of Melissa City Hall, and its twelfth is now off Highway 121 and E. Melissa Rd. (across Highway 121 from CVS).
"It's fitting for us to add another clinic in the city where CommunityMed began," said Birken Olson, the CEO of CommunityMed. "The Melissa community has been great to us, and we want to serve more of the town that gave us a home at the very beginning."
The branch will have urgent care, COVID-19 testing and occupational medicine services. Urgent care service is ideal for injuries or illnesses that are not grave enough to require emergency room care or hospitalization. CommunityMed's healthcare professionals commonly treat diarrhea, flu, strep throat, cuts, broken bones, sprains and rashes, among other ailments.
CommunityMed has been on the leading edge of COVID-19 responses since the pandemic began, being one of the first healthcare providers in the metroplex to offer a seamless virtual waiting room and rapid PCR tests. The organization is dedicated to providing safe care and accurate testing information, so anybody can request a rapid PCR or rapid antigen COVID-19 test at CommunityMed clinics and receive written documentation of their lab results on CommunityMed letterhead.
Since expanding its occupational medicine services in May, the healthcare provider has proven to be a highly trusted resource for employers who want to make things easier on themselves and their teams. Its clinics offer services such as physicals, customized pre-employment exams, EKGs, biometric screenings, tetanus and flu vaccinations, DOT physicals, drug screens and breath alcohol testing.
The clinic accepts most major insurance providers, including Medicare and Tricare, as well as cash payments. Patients should always call their insurance provider to verify benefits.
The new clinic's phone number is 469-649-8905 and its address is 2619 Sentinel Way, Suite 200, Melissa TX 75454. To learn more about the clinic, visit https://communitymedcare.com/melissa-hwy-121-urgent-care/
About CommunityMed
CommunityMed Urgent Care, based in Dallas, operates walk-in medical clinics throughout North Texas in smaller towns in the North Texas region. With clinics in Arlington, Cross Roads, Haslet, Lantana, McKinney, Melissa, Princeton, Prosper, Southlake and Wichita Falls, CommunityMed offers first-class service, top quality care and a hometown spirit. Visit the company website at CommunityMedCare.com.
Media Contact
Jenna Gilbreath, CommunityMed Urgent Care, 972-913-6234, jgilbreath@cmucs.com
