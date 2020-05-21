SAN DIEGO, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Companion Medical, the producers of InPen, the only FDA-cleared reusable smart insulin pen system, today announced that co-founder and CEO, Sean Saint, has been named as one of the Top 50 Healthcare Technology CEOs of 2020 by The Healthcare Technology Report.
As a leader in the development of easy-to-use, affordable insulin technology, Companion Medical was founded by people with diabetes which propels their drive for continuous innovation and product development. Companion Medical's mission is to create ground-breaking solutions that drastically improve the lives of people living with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes.
"I never really intended to start Companion Medical. After I was diagnosed with Type 1 in 2011, I started doing the research and realized that there were no other companies providing advanced technology and insulin intelligence to the millions of people with diabetes who decide not to be tethered to an insulin pump," explained Sean Saint, CEO and co-founder of Companion Medical. "While most other insulin-delivery companies are focused on the small minority of people who want – or can afford – to use a pump, we decided to focus on helping the vast majority of people by providing them the same insulin insights plus the freedom of an affordable, smart insulin pen. We had to do this."
Companion Medical's InPen is the only FDA-cleared, smart insulin pen system that combines a reusable, Bluetooth insulin pen and an intuitive mobile app that helps users take the right insulin dose, at the right time. With a custom dose calculator, dosing reminders and the ability to see active insulin, InPen takes the guesswork out of managing diabetes.
"Now more than ever, with our global community impacted by this severe pandemic, the importance of the healthcare technology field is at the forefront. An extensive process was run to evaluate the hundreds of CEOs who were nominated this year. These CEOs lead exemplary organizations in the fields of medical devices, biotech, healthcare analytics, healthcare software and other related areas," said Jerald Hapitan, editor of The Healthcare Technology Report. "We gathered data on each nominee's professional background and assessed them across several key areas including breadth of leadership experience in the healthcare technology industry, level of expertise and domain knowledge in their particular field, depth of their executive team's experience, and consistency of organizational performance. The Healthcare Technology Report is pleased to announce The Top 50 Healthcare Technology CEOs of 2020."
About Companion Medical
Companion Medical develops easy-to-use, affordable diabetes technology focused on advanced insulin delivery and real-time actionable insights. The company's flagship product, InPen, is the first FDA-cleared smart insulin pen and mobile app-based diabetes management system providing people with diabetes and healthcare providers with essential data to optimize insulin regimens.
