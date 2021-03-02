BEAVERTON, Ore., Mar. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As of February 14th, Burbio's school opening tracker has recorded around 66.4% of schools operating at either a hybrid online/in-person learning schedule or a more traditional school setting with only in-person learning. While the percentage of schools reopening continues to rise amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Creative Safety Supply has again come up with an expansive and all new category of social distancing products that aim to help schools all over the country with transitioning safely back to in-person learning.
"Our newest priority as the pandemic condiions progress is keeping teachers and students safe at school as the country moves through 2021," said Ben Geck, a partner of CSS. "Safety doesn't stop at OSHA compliance, and we've definitely seen that this past year with COVID-19 around. We are continually trying to come up with new ideas for keeping people safe and knowledgeable in public places here at Creative Safety Supply."
The company's new products specifically made for school environments include:
- Social distancing floor and wall signs, which are made to last against heavy foot traffic. They are designed to be brightly colored and simple to catch students' attention.
- Social distancing strips sit low to the ground and have a strong adhesive. These could be used for lines to the bathroom, for the cafeteria, and for those waiting to speak with someone in an office.
- Pre-made social distancing labels are made from a fade and smudge resistant vinyl material. These can be used on vacant desks, tables, and even on doors to remind students of new protocols.
The company is even offering custom label and sign options for schools that need signage for their own unique situation.
