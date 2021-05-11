BEAVERTON, Ore., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Electrical Safety Foundation International, the organization hosting National Electrical Safety Awareness Month this May, has compiled important information on both fatal and non-fatal occupational electrical injuries from 2011 to 2019. Creative Safety Supply is participating in National Electrical Safety Month by providing information on how to prevent electrical accidents and how to stay safe in these dangerous environments. In 2019 alone, there were 166 electrical fatalities, which amounted to almost a 4% increase since 2018. Overall, 43% of those deadly instances stemmed from construction and extraction occupations, making those jobs the most dangerous regarding electrical hazards.
"Our goal here at Creative Safety Supply is to provide quality products and informational content on a variety of safety related topics," said Nick Jordan, a partner of CSS. "Electrical safety, especially throughout the month of May for Electrical Safety Awareness Month, is no exception. For that reason, we now have several new and updated sections of content as well as recommended products available to all who are interested in improving their facility's occupational safety efforts."
Creative Safety Supply's new and updated electrical safety resources include the following:
- Electrical safety related guides on topics such as:
- Electrical Panel Labeling
- Lockout/Tagout
- Arc Flash Labeling
- Reducing ESD in the Workplace
- Wire Marking
- PPE
- Detailed Infographics that cover everything from OSHA violations to Arc Flash PPE categories.
- Articles, blog posts, and Q&A posts that go over electrical hazard prevention, regulations and compliance, as well as necessary labeling.
- Helpful Products such as electrical panel floor signs, labels, and hazard floor tap e.
This month, gathering all the information needed to make any necessary improvements to electrical safety programs will be easy with Creative Safety Supply's numerous free electrical safety resources.
About Creative Safety Supply
With over thirteen years in the safety industry, Creative Safety Supply is internationally known for its durable, high-quality safety products and helpful resources that assist companies in staying compliant with safety regulations. The company produces a wide variety of visual communication tools such as industrial label printers, labeling supplies, industrial floor marking tape, floor and wall signs, as well as informational content. All of which provide an extra level of communication to help employees and the public stay safe in dangerous environments.
