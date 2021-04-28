LAKE FOREST, Calif., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compete Sports Performance and Rehab, a leading sports performance, personal training, and sports injury rehab center in Orange County, today announced that they are expanding its services into Yorba Linda. Located at 23641 La Palma Avenue, this 3,800 square foot facility will be owned and managed by three Athletic Trainers: Chris Phillips, Mike Hannegan, and Marco Nunez. The new facility is scheduled to open in mid-May.
Services provided at the Yorba Linda location will include sports performance training of athletes, small groups, and teams along with personal training for adults. Compete's Athletic Trainers also offer sports injury evaluation, management and treatment for sprains, strains, concussions, and other injuries enabling quick recovery from the demands of sports and allowing athletes to recover from muscle soreness so they can perform at their best. As an additional service, there will be a Chiropractor and Massage Therapist on site. Compete can also expedite visits to experienced specialists such as Orthopedic Surgeons, Sports Medicine Physicians, and physicians with extensive experience in sports-related concussions.
The newest location will be owned and managed by former NHL and NBA Athletic Trainers Chris Phillips, Mike Hannegan, and Marco Nunez. Chris Phillips spent over 30 years in professional hockey with the Ducks and Capitals, football and soccer and is a preferred provider for the U.S. Figure Skating Sports Medicine Network; Mike Hannegan spent 10 years in the National Hockey League with the Ducks and Blues; and Marco Nunez spent 10 years with the Los Angeles Lakers and was a part of the Sports Medicine Staff during the Lakers Championship seasons of 2009 and 2010.
"We are very excited to be able to offer our professional services to such a key location in Orange County and being able to work with athletes, teams and physicians in that area," stated Chris Phillips, owner of Compete Performance & Rehab. "With Mike and Marco's backgrounds, we will be able to afford athlete's the same professional quality and level of care that they have come to expect from Compete Sports Performance & Rehab over the last 12 years."
Founded in 2009, Compete Sports Performance and Rehab provides professional care for individuals ranging from youth to professional and Olympic athletes by creating training and rehab programs that are specific to its clients' needs and goals. The company has worked with over 5,000 clients, seen over 100 obtain college scholarships, seen clients become professional athletes and compete in the Olympics. Its programs have been developed utilizing the latest research along with Compete's expertise in professional sports, including the National Hockey League, Men's & Women's professional soccer, and football. For more information, visit https://competeperformance.com/performance-training-at-yorba-linda/ or http://competeperformance.com/.
