Comprehensive medicine for employers offered at three Nashville locations
NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Complete Health Partners (CHP), owned and operated by a team of Nashville physicians, with three locations in West Nashville, Downtown Nashville, and Hendersonville, are now offering comprehensive occupational medicine at all three of its locations.
"We are thrilled to be expanding our services to include Occupational Medicine at all three locations," says Ty Babcock, chief executive officer, Complete Health Partners. "We believe these services, that includes helping eliminate unnecessary OSHA recordables and inappropriate work restrictions and missed time related to injuries, combined with our other services, provides a comprehensive care offering which allows us to collaborate with local businesses to ensure we meet the healthcare needs of our community and workforce."
The Complete Health Occupational Medicine model is a seamless healthcare partner for businesses of any size. Occupational Medicine Services covers a wide range of care including:
- Pre-employment physicals
- Wellness screening
- COVID-19 Rapid & Lab-Sent PCR Testing
- Fitness for duty physicals
- Work injuries
- IME ratings
- Drug screenings
- Asbestos screenings
- TB testing
- Titers, injury visits for burns, stitches, onsite digital Xray, primary care, chronic disease management, and more
The addition of Occupational Medicine services continues to align with the company's mission in providing quality care in a convenient and comfortable environment. CHP makes preventative and urgent care accessible and affordable, while increasing compliance for the overall health of the company.
About Complete Health Partners
With 30 years of combined emergency medicine expertise, Drs. Babcock, Hadley, and Mickiewicz realized that the medical status quo was simply failing patients. The pandemic made that characterization all too clear. With a desire to move patients from expensive ER visits to a comfortable Urgent Care setting and make wellness services easy to access, the Complete Health Partners (CHP) model was born. CHP offers an innovative model of care delivery that works around the needs of patients and not the healthcare industry. With options that include both physical and virtual visits, CHP is keeping Nashville healthy by offering physician-based care when and where it is needed most. We spend the time necessary with each patient and offer urgent, wellness, and condition-specific care. Our mission is to help patients get back to complete health and remain there. Comprehensive. Convenient. Complete. For more information visit us at: Complete Health Partners.
Media Contact
Amanda Cecconi, Complete Health Partners, +1 615-473-7536, amanda@punchingnungroup.com
SOURCE Complete Health Partners