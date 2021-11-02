LOS ANGELES, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An October 8 article on WOTV 4 reports on a Grand Rapids couple's struggle with restrictive surrogacy laws in Michigan. In their interview, the couple says they were shocked to learn that compensated surrogacy is illegal in their home state and that barriers would prevent their biological child from legally being recognized as their own without going through an adoption process – even if they were to go through an unpaid surrogate. The article also references another Michigan couple who was forced to leave their home state to work with a surrogacy agency based elsewhere in the U.S. in order to have a successful childbirth. Los Angeles-based Global Surrogacy Services says that well-qualified surrogacy agencies are accustomed to working around restrictive surrogacy laws, giving intended parents the hope of one day expanding their families without having to worry about potential legal concerns.
Global Surrogacy Services says navigating through the sea of bureaucracy and legal matters surrounding surrogacy is, unsurprisingly, one of the hardest parts of the process—especially if multiple countries are involved, as this requires the help of legal experts familiar with the relevant jurisdictions. Additionally, the agency notes that issues of citizenship, legal guardianship, and more can all affect the process, making it incredibly difficult for intended parents to sift through the legality of surrogacy on their own. Even acquiring the services of the right kind of lawyers can be difficult for people who are not experts on the process.
Intended parents who go through an agency, however, can generally leave much of the legal process to the agency's team of gestational surrogacy experts instead. Global Surrogacy Services says this allows intended parents to focus their attention on more traditional pre-natal concerns, like building a nursery and learning about how to care for their baby.
Global Surrogacy Services says that the resources available to an established agency can facilitate a healthy pregnancy from the start of the matchmaking process through post-pregnancy care for the surrogate. The agency says that in doing so, the chances for complications are dramatically reduced. Intended parents can trust that their surrogate and the growing baby will be happy and healthy, while surrogates can trust that all their medical needs will be well taken care of.
Global Surrogacy Services says above all, the point of the agency is to ensure a successful pregnancy and happy intended parents. Readers can learn more about Global Surrogacy Services and the surrogacy process by visiting the agency's website at https://globalsurrogacyservices.com/ or calling (800) 355-2009.
Media Contact
Global Surrogacy Services, Global Surrogacy Services, (800) 355-2009, info@globalsurrogacyservices.com
SOURCE Global Surrogacy Services