From left: Co-corresponding author Jinghui Zhang, Ph.D., St. Jude Department of Computational Biology chair; co-author David Wheeler, Ph.D., St. Jude Precision Genomics team director; and co-corresponding author Kim Nichols, M.D., St. Jude Cancer Predisposition Division director, demonstrated that comprehensive genomic sequencing of all pediatric cancer patients is feasible and essential to capitalize on the lifesaving potential of precision medicine.